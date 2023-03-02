A bill to punish the murder of Jewish Israelis for political reasons with the death penalty has passed its first parliamentary process on Wednesday. The initiative, led by the far-right Jewish Power party and supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, received 55 votes in favor, nine against, and zero abstentions in its preliminary reading. The plenary session of Parliament (120 deputies) was half empty because a sector of the opposition has boycotted the session, when part of the controversial judicial reform promoted by the Government was also voted against, against which thousands of Israelis took to the streets this Wednesday after two months of massive demonstrations.

The proposal seeks to extend the death penalty – never applied to Palestinians – to “whoever intentionally or through indifference causes the death of an Israeli citizen when the act is committed for racist reasons or hatred of a certain group […] and with the intent to harm the State of Israel and the revival of the Jewish people in their homeland,” which de facto means the murder of Jewish Israelis for political reasons.

Capital punishment is listed in national law as a legal legacy of the British Protectorate over Palestine. It was never repealed, but in 1954 it was limited to very exceptional crimes for a mixture of legal, ethical and religious considerations. In civilian courts, it has only been applied to a Nazi officer, and in the military, which applies to Palestinians under military occupation, it requires a unanimous decision by three judges. According to the new proposal, if the crime is committed in the occupied West Bank, the military judiciary could approve it by a simple majority, without the option of downward revision.

Israel has not pronounced capital sentences in a quarter of a century, and military prosecutors rarely ask for them because they assume they cause more harm than good. The few sentences have ended up knocked down by the Supreme Court or commuted to life imprisonment. It has only been applied twice, the last one in 1962. It was the hanging of the Nazi Adolf Eichmann, kidnapped by the Mossad in Buenos Aires and secretly transported to Israel. His trial is particularly famous because it inspired the essay Eichmann in Jerusalem, in which the philosopher Hannah Arendt coined the concept of “the banality of evil”. In 1948, during the first Arab-Israeli war, a Jew, Meir Tobianski, was executed for espionage, by decision of an improvised military court. A year later, he was posthumously exonerated.

Adolf Eichmann, during his trial in Jerusalem, in 1961. GETTY

The amendment is one of the flagship proposals of Jewish Power, the party of far-right Itamar Ben Gvir, who used to encourage his supporters on the campaign trail to chant “Death to terrorists!” Last Sunday, when the legislation ministerial committee approved the measure, Netanyahu and Ben Gvir wanted to show unity with a joint statement in which they defended that the law “will nip terrorism in the bud and create a great deterrent.” They also recalled that “the largest democracy in the world”, in reference to the United States, applies the death penalty.

In fact, according to the local press, Netanyahu preferred to delay the vote until the end, in April, of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Pesaj, in which the Israeli security forces fear an outbreak of violence. But Ben Gvir, who has threatened to resign if his proposals are shelved, referred to a clause in the coalition agreement and forced a vote on Wednesday.

Limor Son Har-Melej, a Jewish Power deputy who lost her first husband in a Palestinian attack, presented the proposal in the Knesset. She defined it as “ethical and fair”, as well as “a personal and national reparation”. “We have forgotten how to fight the enemy,” she lamented after recalling that several members of the cell that killed her husband were released in the 2011 swap of more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners for the Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza, Gilad. Shalit. Ben Gvir also took the floor to defend the text: “Sometimes we want to show ourselves moral or human, but in this case, if we do not approve, we will not be moral or human towards our children.”

The text has had the support of an opposition party: Israel Our Home, by Avigdor Lieberman, who brought a similar proposal to Parliament in the last decade, when he was in government with his current nemesis Netanyahu. Lieberman defended this Wednesday that, if democracies like the United States or Japan apply the death penalty, Israel, which lives in “existential danger”, has a greater right to do so.

a complicated path

The proposal, however, is difficult to move forward for two reasons. The first is that, despite his public defense, Netanyahu is not enthusiastic about it. In the previous 12 years of him as prime minister (2009-2021), he did not promote her, aware of how little he likes in the leadership of the security forces. In 2017, in a conversation with relatives of victims of an attack, he asked that it be applied to the perpetrators, but in practice the following year he stopped an initiative to facilitate it. This year, already at the head of the most right-wing coalition in the history of Israel, he supported the Jewish Power proposal, arguing that there are “extreme cases of people who have committed abominable crimes” and “do not deserve to live.”

The second reason is that it will only go ahead if the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that make up the coalition, Shas and United Torah Judaism, abstain or vote in favor. Historically, they oppose the death penalty on religious grounds. Your support is not guaranteed later.

The legal adviser to the Government, Gali Baharav-Miara, already warned last week that the initiative violates the Basic Law (by which the country is governed as it lacks a Constitution), suffers from a deterrent effect and goes against the universal trend to abolition. Following the vote, Adalah, an NGO representing the Palestinian minority with Israeli citizenship, called it an “immoral law” that seeks to “establish two separate legal systems based on race.”

There has also been criticism from abroad. The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed her “firm opposition” on Tuesday. “States are abandoning this cruel practice, partly because it has been shown to be ineffective as a deterrent,” she added at a news conference in Berlin with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen. Ben Gvir responded shortly after alluding, without naming it, to the Holocaust: “The Germans are the last ones who should give us lessons. They should think a thousand times before talking about Israel’s right to defend itself.”

The human rights organization Amnesty International sees in the wording of the proposal “an attempt to create a distinction with a nationalist-ethnic-political basis”, which “makes it a law of apartheidwhich is a crime against humanity.”

