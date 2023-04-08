BAccording to paramedics, an Italian man was killed and five other tourists injured in a suspected attack in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Friday evening.

According to the police, the assassin rammed a group of people with his car near the beach promenade.

The vehicle overturned. A police officer noticed that the driver was trying to pull out a gun. Then he shot him.

The news site ynet reported that the perpetrator was an Israeli Arab. Ambulance sirens could be heard in the city center after the incident.

Just last month, one man was killed and two others injured in an attack by a Palestinian in downtown Tel Aviv.