Israel cuts the supply of electricity to Gaza to try to force Hamas during negotiations

Less than a week later, the Benjamín Netanyahu government has fulfilled its threats. After cutting the entry of humanitarian aid last Tuesday, this Sunday Israeli Minister of Energy, Eli Cohen, has ordered to cut “immediately” any electricity supply provided by Israel’s electricity corporation to the Gaza Strip, as reported in a recorded video message.

“I have signed an order to immediately cut electricity in the Gaza Strip. Enough of speaking, it’s time to act! ”Cohen said in a publication on his social network X (formerly Twitter). The minister says that Israel will use “all means at their disposal to ensure the return of all Israeli hostages” and said that “Hamas will not stay in Gaza after the war.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spokesman, Omer Dostru, already launched this threat this Tuesday through the Israel Army’s radio. Dosstru, who assured that his government is giving Hamas the mediators a few days to extend the first phase of Alto El Fuego, which expired on Sunday, raised the possibility of cutting all the electricity supply in the strip to press Hamas. “We don’t rule it out,” he said.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretzthe only electricity that Israel currently sold to the Gaza Strip serves for the operation of the only wastewater treatment plant, to which this directive will end, in addition to the only desalination plant that remains standing, as reports The Guardian. For their part, the few still operational hospitals depend on electric generators that work with gasoline.

This measure occurs when a week has been fulfilled today since Israel prohibited the entry of humanitarian aid to the strip, to a extent that it hamás as “a flagrant attempt to evade the agreement (high fire) and avoid entering negotiations for the second phase.”

“Meanwhile, we are applying our own pressure, which began with the cessation of humanitarian aid and stop the entry of all goods, including fuel,” Netanyahu spokesman said on Tuesday in statements collected by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. “The longer its refusal keeps Hamas, the more pressure Israel has to exert.”

“With the end of phase 1 (…), Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, any entry of goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will cease,” the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamín Netanyahu, announced in a message on March 2.

The entry of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip was one of the outstanding points of the first phase of the agreement signed in January – with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the USA. Hamas and Israel committed to cease hostilities for at least 42 days in exchange for the release of around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and 33 hostages held in Gaza, in addition to the entry of about 600 aid trucks, supplies and fuel every day.

Israel threatens to leave Gaza without electricity to force Hamas to accept his proposal

The agreement signed in January allows the extension of the Alto El Fuego once the first phase ends, as long as the parties are negotiating the conditions of the second phase; But those negotiations just lasted one day last week. “For our part, we are pressing to maintain the articles and language of the agreement. Our goal is the negotiations on the terms of the second phase, ”said Ansari, spokesman for the Qatar Foreign Ministry in an interview this week.