Israel cuts the entry of help to Gaza after expiring the first phase of the truce

The Israeli authorities have cut this Sunday the entrance of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after expiring the first phase of the high fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the enclave, as announced in a message the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamín Netanyahu.

“With the end of phase 1 (…), Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, any entry of goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will cease,” says the statement.

The Israeli authorities accuse Hamas of “not accepting Witkoff’s draft to continue the conversations”, referring to a proposal that Israel attributes to the special American envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the first phase during the month of Ramadan in exchange for the release of half of the living and dead hostages that are still in Gaza. The other half would be released when the agreement on the second phase is reached.

“Israel will not accept the fire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas maintains his refusal, there will be more consequences, ”threatens Netanyahu’s office.

The first phase of the Alto El Fuego agreement in Gaza ended this Saturday without Hamas and Israel reaching an agreement to implement the second, which should have entered into force this Sunday and that contemplates the delivery of the rest of living hostages in the enclave, the withdrawal of the troops and the final end of the war.

The negotiations between the two broke on Friday after the Israeli negotiating team proposed to the mediators in Cairo extend the current phase to maintain the exchanges between hostages by Palestinian prisoners without implementing the second phase.

Hamas called “unacceptable” the proposal of Israel, since it considers that this decision allows them to dodge the withdrawal of their troops from the enclave, including the strategic corridor of Philadelphia, and not face the end of the war, as stated in the pact they signed in Doha in January.

According to the agreement, while the negotiations for the second phase are underway, the fire should be respected. However, as the Palestinian group reported, there are no ongoing conversations.

This situation makes the relatives of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza (about thirty dead, according to Israel) that Israeli forces resume their bombings, a concern shared by the Gazatí population, which began to rebuild their lives after these first 42 days of truce.

Hamas accuses Israel of not wanting to move on to the second phase of the agreement signed in January in Gaza. “The second phase of the agreement must be implemented, including negotiations for a high permanent fire, complete withdrawal, reconstruction and then the release of prisoners,” said Mahmoud Mardawi, Alt position of Hamas.