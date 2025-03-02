If everything had gone as agreed last December and was signed on January 19, now we would have to be talking about the second phase of Alto El Fuego between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza War. However, … It has not been so.

Yesterday, in a statement from the Government of Benjamín Netanyahu, Israel announced the cut of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. He also said that the high fire will only remain if Hamas continues to release hostages and told his cabinet that “there will be no free food,” for the Gazatis. «With the end of the first phase of the hostage agreement and the light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the scheme of [el enviado especial estadounidense Steve] Witkoff to continue the conversations, the prime minister has decided that, as of this morning, he will cease any entry of goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip, ”said Netanyahu’s office.

After knowing the news, Hamas accused the Jewish state of trying to fail the agreement of Alto the Fire hours after his first phase ended. He described the decision to cut the aid as a “cheap extortion, a war crime and a flagrant attack” to the truce.

This Witkoff plan would allow half of the living and dead hostages that are still retained in Gaza were released the first day of the next phase of the agreement, and if the permanent fire could be reached, the rest would be delivered.

However, and it is what the Islamist group protests, Israel with this plan does not give guarantees that it will end up complying with what was agreed months ago: the end of the war in Gaza.

Threats with hostages

Hamas rejected the proposal and demanded that the second phase provided for in the initial truce agreement be applied, estimating that the American commitment is equivalent to Israel “reniegue of the agreements signed.” The Islamist group also warned that any attempt to delay or cancel the high fire agreement would have “humanitarian consequences” for hostages.

The conversations about the implementation of the second phase of the agreement should have begun a month ago, something that has not happened. Netanyahu has been trying to boycott these negotiations for weeks, so the first phase ended without an agreement on its continuity.

During the first months of the war in Gaza, Israel imposed an siege of the enclave and only relieved it thanks to the US pressure of the previous Biden administration that requested the entry of humanitarian aid in the area. Now, with Donald Trump in the White House, Netanyahu seems to have a free way in his decisions. Yesterday, Netanyahu said that Israel is “fully coordinated” with the administration of President Trump.

Humanitarian organizations such as doctors without borders (MSF) “vigorously” condemned Israel’s decision to block Gaza aid. «Help should never be used as a war tool. Regardless of negotiations, the population continues to need an immediate increase in humanitarian supplies, ”he denounced Caroline Seguin Emergency Coordinator in MSF.

A three -stage agreement

The initial high fire agreement includes three phases of a duration of 42 days each. During the first phase, which was on the verge of collapse several times, Hamas released 25 hostages and returned the bodies of another eight to Israel, in exchange for the release of about 1,800 Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase, for now hypothetical, foresees the release of the hostages that remain in Gaza, in exchange for several hundred Palestinian prisoners, and the final end of the war.

The last stage must focus on the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory. The initial agreement includes a clause that automatically prolongs the first phase while negotiating the second, something that has not happened because none of the parties has sat down to negotiate the second stage.

The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, requested yesterday the “full implementation” of the high fire agreement in the Gaza Strip signed in January between Israel and Hamas.

“There is no alternative to the faithful and full implementation by all parties of what was signed in January,” Abdelatty said at a press conference in Cairo with the Commissioner of the European Union (EU) for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica. Abdelatty also urged the EU to exert “more pressure on the parties, especially the Israeli part, in regards to the commitment to the high fire agreement.”

Egypt has a central role in peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas. At the Conference with the EU Commissioner, the head of the Egyptian diplomacy announced that the Arab-Gipcio Plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip is already ready, although it will not be published until it is presented at the extraordinary summit of Arab leaders planned next Tuesday in Cairo.