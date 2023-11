António Guterres said that Gaza is turning into a “children’s cemetery”; Israeli minister cited minors held hostage by Hamas | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and the Israeli government once again clashed this Monday (6) over the offensive by the Jewish State in the Gaza Strip in response to the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on its territory on 7 December. October.

At a press conference, Guterres said that the situation in Gaza is “more than a humanitarian crisis, it is a crisis of humanity”. The enclave’s Ministry of Health (administered by Hamas) said that Israel’s offensive has already caused more than 10,000 deaths in the Palestinian territory – the American and Israeli governments question these numbers.

“I am deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing. Let me be clear: neither party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law,” said Guterres, who said that Gaza is “becoming a children’s cemetery.”

“According to reports, more journalists were killed in a four-week period than in any conflict in at least three decades. More United Nations humanitarian workers have been killed than at any comparable period in the history of our organization,” said the Secretary-General.

On X, Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, said that Guterres “should be ashamed” and cited the hostages held by Hamas.

“More than 30 minors – including a nine-month-old baby, as well as young children and children who witnessed the murder of their parents in cold blood – are being held against their will in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is the problem in Gaza, not Israel’s actions to eliminate this terrorist organization,” she wrote.

In October, after Guterres told the UN Security Council that the Hamas terrorist attacks did not happen “out of nowhere”, Israel asked for his resignation as secretary-general of the United Nations and stopped granting visas to representatives of the organization.