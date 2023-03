How did you feel about the content of this article?

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said “Brazil should not grant any award to an evil state” | Photo: Playback/YouTube/uVu Network

After US Senator Ted Cruz, it was Israel’s turn to criticize the docking of two Iranian warships in Brazil. In publications on Twitter, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat, said that the authorization given by the Brazilian government is “a dangerous and regrettable fact”.

“Brazil must not award any awards to an evil state, responsible for countless human rights violations against its own citizens, carrying out terrorist attacks around the world and distributing weapons to terrorist organizations across the Middle East,” wrote Haiat.

“The Iranian regime has carried out dozens of terrorist attacks against ships, endangering freedom of maritime navigation. Two of the attacks took place in the last few weeks,” he added.

The Brazilian Navy authorized the docking of two Iranian warships in the port of Rio de Janeiro between Sunday (26th) and next Saturday (4th).

“This is the time to follow in the footsteps of the European Union, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and many other countries, and highlight the Iranian regime for what it really is: a terrorist entity. It’s not too late to order ships out of port,” added Haiat.

On Tuesday (28), US Senator Ted Cruz, of the Republican Party of the state of Texas, published a statement to criticize the docking of the two Iranian warships in Brazil and ask the United States to apply sanctions against the country due to the authorization .