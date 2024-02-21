Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, criticized this Wednesday (21) the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Bolivia, Luis Arce, for their support for his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his statements at the end of week comparing the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust.

According to information from the Times of Israel newspaper, Gallant made the statement during an event with American Jewish leaders in Tel Aviv.

“The president of Brazil was [apoiado] by the presidents of Bolivia and Colombia. Your words are outrageous and amount to incitement. Although many in the world, including some leaders, attack us, we, the Jewish people and the State of Israel, must remain strong and united. We must understand that we are fighting a just war against a brutal enemy, a terrorist organization,” said Gallant.

On Tuesday (20), Luis Arce had expressed “solidarity” with Lula for having been declared “persona non grata” by Israel.

“From the Plurinational State of Bolivia, we express all our solidarity and support to our brother president of Brazil, Lula, declared 'persona non grata' in Israel for telling the truth about the genocide committed against the brave Palestinian people. History will not forgive those who are indifferent to this barbarity”, said Arce, in a message published on his social networks.

Petro, also on social media, said that Lula “only spoke the truth” when comparing the offensive by the Israeli armed forces against Hamas in Gaza to the Holocaust.

Others to express support for Lula were the dictators of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in addition to the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba), formed by left-wing governments in Latin America and the Caribbean.