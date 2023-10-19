A correspondent reporter for the British outlet suggested that Israel was responsible for the episode

The Israeli government criticized this Thursday (October 19, 2023) a report from BBC News about the bombing of the Al-Ahli hospital, in the Gaza Strip. The official profile of the Israeli government stated on his account on X (formerly Twitter) that the British outlet’s news content was a “modern blood libel”.

From English “blood libel”, the term refers to historical allegations that Jews murdered Christian or non-Jewish children to use the victims’ blood in religious rituals. Accusations of anti-Semitism were common in the Middle Ages and were used by Nazism during World War II (1939-1945), when Germany had a policy of exterminating Jews en masse (the Holocaust).

“Hey @BBCWorld, starting this morning [19.out] his modern blood libel about the hospital attack remains active. We’re watching you and now everyone else is too.”said the Israeli government, sharing a report from the print edition of DailyMail which reported Israel’s criticism of BBC.

The report from BBC This is a broadcast on the cable channel, carried out on the Tuesday (17th October) after the explosion. At the time, a correspondent reporter for the outlet suggested that Israel was responsible for the episode, although he stated that the Israeli government was investigating the situation.

“The Israeli military was contacted for comment and said it is investigating. But given the size of the explosion, it is difficult to see what else could have caused it other than an Israeli airstrike or multiple airstrikes.”said the reporter.

In your corrections pageThe BBC stated this Thursday (Oct 19) that the reporter “highlighted” that the photos about the bombing were not verified and did not report “in no time” that the case was an attack by Israel. The vehicle, however, said it was a “specular error”.

“This does not represent the entirety of the BBC’s output and anyone watching, listening to or reading our coverage will note that we show the opposing claims of both sides about the explosion, clearly showing who is saying them and what we do, or do not, know. ”said the vehicle.

VERSION WAR

Those involved in the war presented different narratives about the bombing of the Al-Ahli hospital, which took place on Tuesday (Oct 17). After the explosion, Hamas accused Israel and declared, in a statement, that the explosion was a crime of “genocide” and revealed “the ugly side of the enemy and his fascist and terrorist government”.

On Wednesday (18.Oct), the Palestinian state news agency, Wafa, he said what “after bombing a hospital […] Israel committed another horrific massacre by bombing a mosque in Nuseirat.”

Israel stated, with photos, videos and audio, that the explosion that hit the hospital was caused by a rocket from the Islamic Jihad group. He said that, in the early evening of Tuesday (Oct 17), around 10 rockets had been fired by this organization from a cemetery close to the hospital.

The United States also commented on the case. The country’s president, Joe Biden, said that the bombing was not promoted by Israel. “Based on what I saw, it looks like it was done by the other team, not you guys.”the American said to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday (Oct 18).

In addition to what was said by Biden, a preliminary report from the US National Security Council indicates that Tel Aviv is not responsible for the explosion. The UN (United Nations) stated that it must carry out its own investigation into the case.