The policy pursued by the administration of the current US President Joe Biden in the Middle East is timid and ineffective. Officials and experts interviewed by The Jerusalem Post made similar criticism of the actions taken by the American authorities against the background of the escalating conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

As the newspaper notes, discontent in Israel, in particular, was caused by statements of officials made after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fired more than 1,800 rockets at Israeli territory. For example, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that Washington condemns such missile attacks, but believes that the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve freedom, security and prosperity. In turn, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that although Israel has the right to respond to attacks from Hamas, the Palestinian people also have a right to security, in connection with which Washington calls on both sides of the conflict to show restraint.

“Both sides are calling for an end to hostilities – Israel and an organization recognized as terrorist in the United States … This is not impartiality. This is nonsense, ”said Professor Eitan Gilboa of Bar Ilan University, explaining that such an approach by Washington can only encourage Hamas and the Palestinian militant Islamic Jihad to further attacks.

In addition, Israeli officials and experts believe that the Biden administration as a whole pays too little attention to problems in the Middle East region and does not take any concrete action to support Israel in the conflict. According to Shira Efron, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, the American authorities are now much more focused on confronting China and climate change issues. Thus, the new administration for four months did not show much interest in the situation in the region and drew attention to the crisis only last week, despite the alarming reports received weeks earlier. At the same time, there are practically no specialists dealing with the problems of the Middle East in the administration of the current head of the White House, as well as a real plan to de-escalate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the expert said.

At the same time, experts believe that such a sluggish reaction to the current situation in the region may be costly for Washington itself. “Biden will now know that if you run from the Middle East, the Middle East is running after you,” said Professor Gilboa. According to him, the United States needs to take a firm stand in this conflict, but this will require fresh thinking from the new administration, which is still too hampered by old habits.

Since May 10, the Israeli army and Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip have not stopped exchanging missile strikes. According to Israel, during this time over 1.8 thousand rockets were fired at its territory. On May 11, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization in a number of Western countries, announced the launch of 130 rockets towards Israeli Tel Aviv and its environs.

The situation escalated in the region amid acts of violence near the border and in East Jerusalem after an Israeli court ruled to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.