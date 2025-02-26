02/26/2025



If war is synonymous with pain and loss, the Bibas family is the clear and sad example of this. All: father, mother and two young children, were kidnapped by Hamas militiamen at their home in Kibutz Nir Oz, very close to the strip, on October 7. Soon, this family became the symbol of the trauma suffered by the country that cruel day.

Yarden, the father, was released just a month ago, but did not run the same fate Shiri (the mother) and the two children (Kfir and Ariel, four years and nine months when they were kidnapped). It is not known when or where or how, but the three died in Gaza. Hamas says that victims of Israel bombings. Israel on the other hand, says they were victims of abuse and torture, according to the autopsy they performed a week ago.

The brutality of this captivity against two young children quickly became the image of protests by the liberation of hostages. Kfir He was the youngest of about 30 children taken as captives in Gaza. The baby, with red hair and toothless smile, became known throughout Israel and in the world.

This Wednesday, thousands of people, some of them crying, carried blue and white Israeli flags or photographs of the family and paraded in procession while passing a convoy with the coffin on the way to the funeral. At funeral only family and close relatives attended and was not open to the media.









The Bibas family, very active these 16 months of war in Gaza and captivity of their loved ones, has been participating during all these months in protests, using the orange color as a symbol of their struggle for “redhead babies.” Therefore, this Wednesday the country was dyed orange with hundreds of balloons.

The news of the death of the two children fell like a jug of ice water throughout the country and for Yarden, who has lost his two little wife, has almost meant death in life. Almost unable to stand, thin and totally broken after about 500 days of captivity and have lost his family, this man has had the strength to dedicate a small message to Shiri, Kfir and Ariel.

«Do you remember our last decision together? In the safe room, I asked if we should fight or give up. You said that I struggled, so I fought, ”Yarden said, directing his wife directly. «Shiri, I’m sorry I could not protect them all. If I had known what would happen, I would not have fought. These words have been pronounced on Wednesday during the celebration of the burial of the three bodies. The funeral was held in the city of Tzohar, near the border with Gaza and the Kibutz de Nir Oz, where the family lived.

“Shiri, this is the closest I have been from you since October 7, and I can’t kiss you or hug you, and that is destroying me!” Yarden said with his sister by his side, holding him to stand up.

Farewell to the Bibas family

Israel dismisses Shiri, Kfir and Ariel with orange balloons

The father, broken with pain

“I hope you know that I thought about you every day, every minute,” he said about Ariel. “I am sure you are making all the angels laugh with your jokes and your silly imitations,” he added, imagining the child in paradise. “I hope there are many butterflies to observe them, as you did during our picnics.”

He also addressed his youngest son: “Kfir, I’m sorry I didn’t protect you better,” said. “Stranger nibble and hear your laugh.”

Yarden’s sister, Effri Bibas Levy, very active during these months, He wanted to remember Netanyahu and from his government for making public graphic details of the death of the two children. “This is a flagrant abuse against a family that has been suffering from hell for 16 months”

“Forgiving means accepting responsibility,” affirmed. “It makes no sense to forgive until errors are investigated and all officials assume their responsibility.”

In his speech during the funeral, Effri also strongly criticized the Netanyahu government for prioritizing Hamas’s destruction instead of a negotiated hostage release. “Our disaster as a people and as a family should not have happened, and it should not happen again,” he said. “They could have saved them and prefer revenge.”

During the release of the bodies in Gaza last week, Hamas militants exhibited coffins in a stage labeled with the name of Shiri and those of their two children while sounding cheerful music. Behind them hung a panel where their photos floated under a cartoon of a vampiric netanyahu. The show was sinister, but worse was the delivery of Shiri’s body, which first delivered the remains of another person.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, described the delay in the release of Shiri’s remains as a “cruel and malicious violation” of the high fire agreement.