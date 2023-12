Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will continue “to the end” in the war against Hamas, even “in the face of international pressure” | Photo: EFE/EPA/RONEN ZVULUN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday (13) that the country will continue its offensive in the Gaza Strip, in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. , even if it does not have support from the international community.

“We will continue until the end. There is absolutely no doubt. I say this in the face of international pressure. Nothing will stop us, we will go to the end, to victory, to the destruction of Hamas,” said Netanyahu. Cohen made statements to the same effect.

“Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support,” said the minister. “A ceasefire at its current stage would be a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas and allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel.”

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, 18,608 people have died and 50,594 have been injured in the enclave since the start of the war, but Israel and the United States dispute these figures.

Netanyahu and Cohen's statements appear to be a response to American President Joe Biden, who this week said that Israel's current government is “the most conservative in the country's history” and that the Israeli prime minister “needs to change”.

“They [Israel] they are starting to lose support with the indiscriminate bombings that are taking place”, said the American president.

On Tuesday (12), the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution, proposed by Islamic countries, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. There were 153 votes in favor, ten against (including those from the United States, Israel and Paraguay) and 23 abstentions. However, the measure is only a recommendation.