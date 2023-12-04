In the midst of the war against Hamas, the corruption trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed this Monday in Jerusalemalmost two months after being suspended for the surprise attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement on October 7.

In the case that the Jerusalem court will examine again, Netanyahu would have tried to obtain favorable coverage from the Walla information portal in exchange for government favors that could have brought hundreds of millions of dollars to Shaul Elovitch, who was head of that media outlet and the main Israeli telecommunications group, Bezek.

In another case, He is suspected of having received gifts worth almost $200,000 from wealthy personalities. The politician would have received the gifts, in the form of cigars, bottles of champagne and jewelry, between 2007 and 2016.

Netanyahu is accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust.

Among the people who would have given him these gifts are Israeli film producer Arnon Milchan (“JFK”, “Pretty Woman”).

In return, Netanyahu reportedly promoted a tax provision that would have saved Arnon Milchan millions of dollars. The Israeli Ministry of Finance had vetoed this tax figure.

Netanyahu says he barely accepted gifts from friends without asking for themand says he is the victim of a “witch hunt.”

Netanyahu will not have to go to court to testify at the moment, but he may have to do so in a few months, according to the Israeli press.

His process began in 2020 and is something unprecedented in Israel for a sitting prime minister.

Netanyahu was head of government from 1996 to 1999, and then from 2009 to 2021. Since the end of 2022 he has been prime minister again, after having articulated a government coalition with ultra-Orthodox and right-wing parties.

Political officials close to him criticized the resumption of the hearings, when The war against Hamas continues in the Gaza Strip after the Islamist movement’s surprise attack on October 7 in southern Israel.

The hearings will, however, have a reduced format, because several of the witnesses and lawyers had to mobilize as they are reservists of the Israeli armed forces.

