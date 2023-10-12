This Wednesday, Israel continued to reveal the trail of the Hamas massacre in the south of the country, while The Gaza Strip, destroyed, without electricity and with little food, was on the brink of the abyss after the relentless siege that Tel Aviv applied in the enclave in response to the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group.

With the dead passing the barrier of 1,200 on the Israeli side (more than in the entire Second Intifada (2000-2005), in addition to 3,000 wounded, Israel is still digesting the impact of an unprecedented war that will mark a before and after; meanwhile, it is still searching for dozens of missing people by tracking down samples of DNA from unidentified victims.

Images of corpses scattered on the ground returned to Israeli screens, in the Beeri kibbutz, where emergency services said they found mutilated, tortured and burned bodies on the spot.

Due to its proximity to Gaza, just five kilometers from the fence, Beeri was one of the first centers devastated by the thousand militiamen who attacked Israel early Saturday morning, and was one of the last to be completely retaken by Israeli forces. .

Body of a Hamas militant in Be’eri, Israel.

In that small community of no more than a thousand inhabitants, medical services have rescued more than a thousand bodies and some residents are still missing.

This Wednesday, also, Hamas militias continued to launch rockets from Gaza towards Israel, which again activated alarms in the center of the country, including the Tel Aviv area. One of them hit the hospital in Ashkelon, a city near the enclave.

In the midst of this panorama, and in a gesture of national unity after months of political polarization and internal social fracture, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this Wednesday the creation of an emergency government while hostilities last, which was joined by opposition leader Benny Gantz, former Minister of Defense and former Chief of the General Staff.

“During the war, no law or motion promoted by the Government that is not related to the war will be presented,” the leaders said in the declaration.

Smoke after an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu also vowed to “crush” Hamas and stated that any member of the Palestinian Islamist movement could be considered a “dead man.” “Hamas is Daesh (Arabic acronym for the Islamic State jihadist organization) and we are going to crush them just as the world destroyed Daesh,” he stressed.

In response to attacks by the Islamist group Hamas, Israel mobilized 300,000 reservists and deployed tens of thousands of soldiers around the enclave and on the northern border with Lebanon, where this Wednesday it once again crossed fire with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement.

But above all, Tel Aviv has bombed the Gaza Strip since Saturday and increasingly intensifies the siege of the region: He disconnected the Strip from its electrical grid, and cut off all entry of gasoline, food or medicine. To which was added this Wednesday the total electricity cut in the enclave carried out by the Gaza electricity company due to lack of fuel, bringing the area to the brink of another, probably unprecedented, humanitarian catastrophe.

The Israeli Army has attacked the area with incessant bombardments on 2,687 targets that, according to the Hebrew Army, are targets of the Islamist movement. Although Hamas indicated that the attacks affected homes, factories, mosques and shops.

An injured Palestinian arrives at Al-Shefa hospital in Gaza City.

The dead from the Israeli attacks in Gaza this Wednesday totaled at least 1,100, while the number of wounded rose to 5,330. Since the counteroffensive began, in addition, 14 medical centers have been damaged and many others face a lack of light, medicines and medical supplies.

The alert is such that The world fears the possibility of a ground assault on Gaza that would put the area in a terrifying perspective of fighting in the heart of an extremely populated city. However, an urban war requires hand-to-hand combat, reduces visibility, multiplies traps, blurs the distinction between civilians and military, and renders armored vehicles practically useless.

“Everyone knows that it will be long and difficult, with many losses,” predicts Alexandre Grinberg, of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS).

There must be intervention to prevent an imminent catastrophe and massive humanitarian crisis in the

Gaza Strip

That’s why, This Wednesday, the Arab League foreign ministers condemned the Israeli siege and demanded the “immediate” sending of aid to the inhabitants. while the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, demanded a ceasefire with Israel so that humanitarian aid can enter the Strip.

US President Joe Biden also urged Netanyahu to follow the “rules of war,” while stating that the attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israel was “pure cruelty.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Israel this Thursday, in a show of solidarity with the country attacked on Saturday.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL*

*with agencies

