Naftali Bennet made history on Monday where Benyamin Netanyahu would have liked to appear and became the first Israeli head of government to officially visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His predecessor in office tried on several occasions, but for different reasons he could not complete this trip, the fruit more of the Abraham Accords sponsored by Donald Trump in 2020, signed by ‘BiBi’ and which have brought the normalization of relations in Israel. with UAE, Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan. Regional security and economy were the pillars of this unprecedented event that, like everything related to these agreements, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) considers “a betrayal.”

Bennet had a four-hour meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed, heir to the throne and strongman of the kingdom, at his private residence. At the end of the meeting, WAM, the official Emirati agency, issued a statement to highlight the importance of cooperation between the two countries for the “stability of the region.” He did not mention Iran, a neighboring Gulf country that is the highest concern of the Jewish state and about which Bennet had planned to speak with Bin Zayed, as he announced before getting on the plane in Tel Aviv.

The trip came amid indirect talks between the United States and the Islamic republic in Vienna to resuscitate the 2015 nuclear deal and just days after the visit to Tehran by Emirati national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan. . Al-Nahyan then invited Persian President Ebrahim Raisi to travel to Abu Dhabi, yet another sign of the UAE’s desire to become a key player in regional diplomacy.

Emiratis and Israelis share the vision of the Islamic republic as a threat in the Middle East and are not in favor of recovering the agreement reached in the Barack Obama era, by which the sanctions against the Iranians were lifted in exchange for the limitation of uranium enrichment .

Economy and defense



Trump was the promoter of these pacts, whereby the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan broke the previous consensus in the Arab world and established relations with Israel without waiting to resolve the Palestinian issue. That is why the Ramallah authorities called them a “stab in the back”. The United States did not hesitate to offer all of them important compensation and in the case of Morocco it went one step further and recognized the sovereignty of the Alawite kingdom over Western Sahara. In recent months, direct flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Rabat or Manana have been launched, embassies have been opened and official visits have been made to especially strengthen economic ties.

Plan of attack against nuclear

Indirect dialogue between the United States and Iran to resuscitate the nuclear deal is moving very slowly in Vienna, as Israel raises its rhetoric about a possible attack on the Islamic republic’s atomic facilities. Naftali Bennet insists in each intervention that “all options are on the table” and his Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, traveled to Washington to present to his counterpart, Lloyd Austin, “a detailed plan of attack”, with a deadline of time included, according to Israeli media such as ‘The Jerusalem Post’, citing diplomatic sources. Washington “did not put any veto” on this plan of its ally, the sources detailed. In the midst of the war-code messages, the Army announced that in the spring it will carry out large-scale maneuvers in the Mediterranean, with dozens of aircraft, to simulate the operation against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic. The Israelis defend that their great adversary is looking for time to be able to get hold of the bomb. In the last twenty months there have been four explosions at Iran’s nuclear facilities and one of its top scientists was killed, operations for which Tehran blames the Israelis. As revealed by the newspaper ‘The New York Times’, US military officials have concluded that “these attacks have been counterproductive.”