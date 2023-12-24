The political objective was set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Eradicate Hamas.” The military, “completely destroy the government and military capacity” of the organization, said the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. Also bring back the 105 hostages left in captivity. When two months have passed since the land invasion of Gaza, the Israeli army still has not achieved the goals it set when it began its operation, after the attacks on October 7 that caused 1,200 deaths in Israeli territory and the kidnapping of 240. people. Since that day, incessant aerial fire and ground raids have claimed more than 20,000 lives—70% women and children—leaving some 100,000 buildings in ruins with a rate of bombing unparalleled since that used by the Allies in Germany at the end. of World War II.

Israeli troops advance with a focus on southern Gaza, supported by an overwhelming internal consensus (political and social) and with the diplomatic shield of the United States despite the thousands of dead civilians and under the rubble, devastation and humanitarian crisis . This de facto carte blanche is, however, limited by “four clocks,” as Dov Waxman, director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), calls them. The first is diplomatic support. “We have already seen it running out. In the early days there was a lot, at least among Western countries. Today, everyone is calling for an immediate ceasefire, except the United States and, to some extent, the United Kingdom and Germany. Even American patience is waning,” he notes by videoconference.

The “second clock” is the humanitarian one, with a growing risk of deaths from starvation, the spread of diseases and the deterioration of living conditions that are already alarming United Nations agencies and NGOs on the ground. “They are going to get even worse if the war continues, even if there is more humanitarian aid,” he adds. Waxman also points out among his “watches” the lives of the hostages — “some are elderly, in poor health or were injured when they were captured,” he recalls — and, fourthly, the impact on the national economy of mobilizing more than one hostage for months. of 300,000 reservists. “They have left their jobs. How long can they be mobilized without a significant impact on the economy?”

“There is no doubt that there are many things to do to achieve the strategic objective that was set on October 7,” explains Michael Milstein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University, which provides the figures. of what has been achieved so far. “About a quarter of Hamas's military wing, some 7,000 of its 28,000 fighters, have been killed, including several leaders. What has not been achieved is to end Yayha Sinwar [considerado el cerebro de los ataques en Israel] and Mohamed Deif, the head of the military apparatus,” he continues. “The military infrastructure (the rockets, tunnels and weapons) is badly damaged, but not completely destroyed. It will take several months to achieve broader objectives, such as ending Sinwar. If the army succeeds, it can change the course of the war.”

Rockets towards Tel Aviv

Despite two and a half months of fighting, the militias managed to launch a salvo of about 30 rockets on Thursday aimed at Israel's economic capital, Tel Aviv, from an invaded Gaza with few buildings standing in its northern part. “The leadership has created a false illusion,” said this Friday Ronen Bergman, a military political commentator for the newspaper Yediot Aharonot. “In practice, Israel will have to finish the phase [de ataques] high intensity without having achieved the first objective of the war, without the complete destruction of the rockets, without significantly destroying the tunnel system and with a very partial hit to Sinwar's gang and its seven commanders, only two of whom are dead until today.” The White House is pressuring Netanyahu to end this high-intensity stage in January to stop the rise of Palestinian civilian casualties.

Israel is also losing more and more men. In addition to the massive remote bombing and fire from armored vehicles, in recent weeks more hand-to-hand combat has been added and another scenario of urban warfare such as that of Khan Yunis. There is not a day without an announcement of a new casualty: 139 until this Saturday.

Amélie Ferey, an expert on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ethics and the law of war at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), defines the balance of the Israeli offensive as “moderate.” “Normally, a country resorts to the military option to balance the balance of forces in its favor, not to eradicate the other. And that is a problem with this strategy […] “Israel knows this well because it has had the same problem with Hezbollah,” says Ferey, referring to the war they fought in 2006. Also then it bombed intensely and the majority of deaths were civilians. Almost two decades later, Hezbollah is better organized, trained and armed, and participates in skirmishes with Israeli soldiers stationed on the northern border, where, almost every day, there is an exchange of fire.

This same effect has also begun to be noticed in the Palestinian territories. A recent poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research shows that support for Hamas has doubled since before the war. Social support for the organization is growing in both territories, but especially in the West Bank, where it has almost quadrupled.

Professor Milstein explains it this way: “The goal of wiping Hamas off the map is unrealistic. “It is a popular movement with hundreds of thousands of supporters and its radical ideological vision is deeply rooted in the minds of Palestinians,” he notes. “Israel can eradicate its regime and its military capacity,” he continues, “but not completely eliminate the organization. No negotiation or agreement is going to change this very problematic attitude that has a cultural origin. Only internal reflection can bring some opportunity, but for now the situation remains very depressing because in Palestinian society there are no alternative voices or any kind of criticism of its leaders.” The Frenchwoman Ferey agrees in part: “It is a recurring problem of Israel's strategy,” she says. “I don't think they will stop until they kill Sinwar, Deif or Abu Obaida [el portavoz]but Hamas is not just those three people.”

Hostage release

Eradicating Hamas by applying unprecedented military force is the plan, but also achieving the release of the hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu often refers to that objective of his military campaign second — where he places it in practice. The Islamist organization freed 105 in the temporary ceasefire in the last week of November. They were mostly Israelis, who were released from captivity in exchange for the release of three times as many Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli prisons. So far, only one kidnapped woman has been rescued by troops. There are still about 130 in Gaza that Hamas wants to sell at a higher price given Israel's willingness to negotiate a second exchange. It is unclear how many of those hostages are still alive. This same Saturday, the fundamentalist group released a statement in which it claimed to have lost contact with those responsible for guarding five of the kidnapped people. Spokesman Abu Obaida later assured that Hamas believes that those hostages have died in an Israeli bombing.

The Islamist group sees itself in a position of strength. Its leaders are aware of the enormous internal pressure that Netanyahu is under to achieve the release of the rest of the hostages. Especially since, last week, Israeli soldiers killed three of them, mistaking them for combatants. Moved by the social indignation generated by the incident, Netanyahu abandoned his refusal to negotiate a new agreement and returned to contact the Qatari intermediaries. But the talks are blocked. Hamas has upped the ante and is no longer content with a new truce, but rather demands “a permanent ceasefire.” The Islamists also demand the release of important Palestinian leaders, including the most popular in the occupied territories, Marwan Barghuti. It would mark a propaganda victory that would further boost his support among Palestinians.

“The top priority is to free the hostages, but not if the price is a permanent ceasefire,” Milstein continues. “That would mean the survival of the existential threat against Israel from Hamas,” he adds. “Netanyahu has much less support than he had on October 7 because many people hold him responsible for the attacks and the subsequent conflict and want him to resign. But, at the same time, the majority of Israeli society insists on continuing with the war. “It is a strange situation, society seems to be stronger than its leaders and appears prepared to continue with a harsh military offensive while feeling deep disaffection towards its political leaders.” Thousands of Israelis demonstrated this Saturday night in Habima Square, in the center of Tel Aviv, demanding that elections be held, while in the coastal city of Caesarea, about 60 kilometers north of Tel Aviv, several hundred More people called on the streets for Netanyahu's removal.

However, the Waxman clock that runs the fastest is the diplomatic one. The international community's message calling for containment is gaining more and more ground. Little by little, Israel's main allies – the US, the United Kingdom, Germany and France – have been raising the tone. Faced with its initial reluctance to a ceasefire, Washington has increasingly demanded that Israel scale down its offensive. On December 12, President Biden clashed with Netayahu by ensuring that Israel was beginning to “lose support” due to its “indiscriminate” bombings. His Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, traveled to Tel Aviv to smooth things over, but took the opportunity to make it clear that the war must move to a new phase of “low intensity operations” that save civilian casualties. This Saturday, Biden spoke again with the Israeli prime minister, in a telephone conversation in which the situation in Israel and Gaza was addressed, the White House announced without revealing more details.

In major international forums, Washington has continued to show itself as Israel's main ally, to which it is also its main supplier of weapons. This Friday, however, a symbolic statement was made. The US did not resort to the veto in the UN Security Council in favor of Israel and supported (with its abstention) a resolution that called for “urgent measures to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access.” It also called for them “to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.” Although the approved text was previously lowered, Secretary of State Antony Blinken worked closely with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to move it forward.

Israel, Waxman concludes, is acting in Gaza “without really taking into account the ticking of these clocks.” “The army and the Government believe they can take all the time they need, but that is ignoring the economic, humanitarian and diplomatic realities. Continuing to do so would come at a great cost to Israel, which will increase over time. Even in internal public opinion. “The longer this continues and military casualties increase, the more questions will begin to be raised about whether the objectives are achievable.”

