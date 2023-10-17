Home page politics

Palestinians, some with foreign passports, wait at the Rafah border crossing for help and possible entry into Egypt. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is worsening. Aid organizations hope that the border crossing with Egypt will be opened for the delivery of aid supplies. The news at a glance.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – As the Israeli Air Force continues its massive bombings against the Islamist Hamas attackers in the Gaza Strip, the acute supply shortage for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have fled to the south is worsening.

The Egyptian Rafah border crossing, the only way to bring urgently needed aid to the coastal strip sealed off by Israel, remained closed early in the morning. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to prevent a conflagration in the Middle East are in full swing: after Chancellor Olaf Scholz today, US President Joe Biden is also traveling to Israel the next day.

Israel continues counterattacks

The Israeli military continues to attack Hamas’ infrastructure and is actively searching for the hiding places of its leaders, army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said early this morning. The head of Hamas’ Shura Council, Osama Mazini, was killed in an airstrike, the army previously announced. He was responsible for the Hamas prisoners and directed terrorist activities against Israel. The Shura Council elects Hamas’ Politburo, which is the highest decision-making body of the organization ruling the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues to prepare for a possible ground offensive in Gaza.

Palestinian women walk past buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Nuseirat, Gaza. © Hatem Moussa/AP/dpa

Israel says it wants to destroy the Hamas ruling party in the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 1,400 people in the terrorist attack on Israel. In addition, according to the army, at least 199 people were abducted to the Gaza Strip according to the latest information. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing said that between 200 and 250 people were said to have been kidnapped. 200 of them are under the control of Hamas, the remaining hostages are under the control of other militant factions. According to information from the Gaza Strip, the number of Palestinians killed rose to 2,750.

Hope for the opening of the Egyptian border crossing

Given the plight of hundreds of thousands of refugees in the south of the coastal strip, aid workers are hoping that the Egyptian Rafah border crossing will be opened for humanitarian deliveries. It would be the only way to get help to the coastal strip sealed off by Israel. According to the Egyptian Red Crescent, around 2,000 tons of goods were available yesterday. Around 150 trucks with humanitarian aid supplies were on the way from Al Arish on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula towards the Rafah border crossing, eyewitnesses told the German Press Agency early in the morning.

Aid is available for refugees in Gaza

The United Nations is ready to bring aid through the Rafah border crossing. A plane carrying relief supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, the UN emergency relief office Ocha said yesterday. The World Food Program (WFP) is now planning to feed 225,000 people in 19 United Nations shelters in the Gaza Strip. The EU is planning an airlift for aid organizations in the Gaza Strip. The EU Commission announced that the flights should start this week and, for example, bring medicine to Egypt. From there the aid supplies could be transported further to the Gaza Strip.

Crisis diplomacy continues

Today, Chancellor Scholz will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and meet with relatives of hostages from Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA. Scholz wants to find out about the situation in the war zone, but also talk about how a wildfire in the region can be prevented. In the evening he travels on to Egypt. The next day, US President Biden also met with Netanyahu in Israel. On the same day, he traveled to Jordan to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, according to the US government.

US media: American troops ready to support Israel

According to US media, the USA has put US military troops on operational readiness. Around 2,000 soldiers are currently preparing for a possible deployment to support Israel, reports the Wall Street Journal, among others. There was initially no official confirmation of this. According to the reports, the soldiers could take on tasks in the logistical or medical areas. They are not intended for combat missions, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Israeli military vehicles are moving towards the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. © Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa

Meanwhile, Hamas has released a video with a suspected hostage for the first time. In a video shared yesterday, you can see a young woman having a wound on her arm bandaged and then speaking directly into the camera. “I am 21 years old and come from Shoham,” says the woman. She was currently in Gaza and was being treated in a hospital there. According to media reports, it is said to be an Israeli who also has French nationality. The Israeli military announced that night that she had been kidnapped. The army is in contact with the family. Everything is being done to get the hostages back.

Fighting continues on the border with Lebanon

Meanwhile, in the north, the Israeli military is also retaliating against repeated attacks by the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Lebanon. The army is currently attacking Shiite militia posts, the Israeli military said early this morning. Army spokesman Conricus emphasized that they were reacting to the Hezbollah attacks without escalating the situation. In view of repeated attacks by Hezbollah, Israel evacuated 28 locations up to two kilometers from the border area and reinforced its troops there.

The Secret Service arrests demonstrators in Washington for blocking the entrance to the White House during their protest for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. © Nathan Howard/AP/dpa

Iran reiterated its threats against Israel in light of the war between Israel and Hamas. “If the Zionist crimes do not stop immediately, new fronts will be opened for them,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian said on state television last night. “Stop crimes against civilians before it is too late,” Amirabdollahian said. The Foreign Minister once again rejected direct Iranian involvement.

UN Security Council postpones discussions on resolution

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has postponed until today a Brazilian resolution on de-escalation in the Middle East. The most powerful UN body is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. New York time (midnight CEST), as the German Press Agency learned from diplomatic circles. The United Arab Emirates and other states had previously insisted on further negotiations on the text. Meanwhile, a Russian draft resolution calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire” and the release of the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip did not receive the required majority from the UN Security Council.

This will be important today

Chancellor Scholz will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and meet with relatives of hostages. The UN Security Council wants to continue its discussions on the Middle East. Meanwhile, there is hope that the only border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt will be opened to supply the hundreds of thousands of refugees in Gaza. dpa