Smoke rises over Jenin after Israeli attacks. © Ayman Nobani/dpa

Israel’s army justifies its major offensive in Jenin as an action against terrorists, Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks of self-defense. The Palestinian Authority announces consequences.

Jenin – Israel’s army continued its military offensive in the occupied West Bank overnight. At least nine people were killed in airstrikes and fighting on the ground, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. Around 100 other Palestinians were injured, 20 of them critically. At least one of the dead was reported to be a Palestinian militant.

The army moved into the Palestinian city of Jenin on Monday night, beginning its first major offensive in around 20 years. According to their own statements, they confiscated weapons and explosives and arrested several suspects.

Thousands flee the fighting

Palestinian media reported last night that the Israeli army had ordered Palestinians to leave the Jenin refugee camp. Footage online showed many people fleeing their homes. According to Israeli media reports, however, Israeli security officials denied that there had been such an evacuation order. Accordingly, thousands of people fled the fighting.

In the eastern Gaza Strip, Palestinians are protesting the ongoing Israeli attack on the West Bank city of Jenin. © Ahmad Hasaballah/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The densely populated city of Jenin and the associated refugee camp with around 17,000 residents are considered a stronghold of militant Palestinians. The various groups are financed primarily by Iran, an archenemy of the State of Israel.

“In recent months, Jenin has become a haven for terrorism, from which insidious attacks have been launched on Israeli men, women and children,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an appearance last night. “Israeli soldiers are doing everything to avoid the deaths of civilians, while Israel is doing everything to exercise its right to self-defense.” The goal is to eliminate all those “who want to destroy our country.” The military offensive will last as long as necessary “to accomplish the mission,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Israeli media.

No more cooperation on security issues

After a meeting of its leadership last night, the Palestinian Authority reiterated that it would no longer cooperate with Israel on security issues. The autonomy authority had made similar announcements on previous occasions – but they were not actually implemented. Both sides exchange intelligence to prevent terrorist attacks and to coordinate major operations in zones controlled solely by the Palestinian Authority. It is also intended to prevent militant groups from gaining the upper hand in this area.

Israeli activists from the Brothers in Arms group block the Haifa port gate during a protest against the Israeli government. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The security situation in Israel and in the Palestinian territories has been tense for a long time, but violence has recently increased again. Since the beginning of the year, more than two dozen people have died in attacks by Palestinians. During the same period, more than 140 Palestinians were killed in violent clashes, Israeli military operations, or after their own attacks.

Israel had conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six Day War. The Palestinians claim the territories as part of their own state. However, a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict that has been going on for decades seems a long way off. dpa