The death toll of Palestinians as a result of the raids rose to 1,354 people, and injuries to 6,049 people, including hundreds of women and children.

Today, Israeli aircraft bombed several areas in Gaza, especially west of Al-Qat. Our correspondent, Hazem Al-Banna, monitors the picture for us from this area.

The Israeli army announced that it targeted Hamas’s elite forces and struck the movement’s leadership and operational headquarters, noting that Palestinian militants are continuing their attempts to infiltrate Israel by sea.

The army confirmed that its forces are securing the Gaza fence and will fire on anyone who approaches it, adding that a decision has not yet been made regarding any ground incursion into Gaza, but it is preparing for it.

On the other hand, the army published the names of 31 additional soldiers who were killed in the operation launched by the Al-Qassam Brigades on military bases around Gaza, bringing the number of deaths among its ranks to two hundred and twenty people.

The Israeli side also indicated that the total death toll as a result of the attacks had risen to one thousand three hundred people, in addition to more than three thousand three hundred wounded.

In turn, Washington announced that the death toll of American citizens confirmed dead in the attack had risen to twenty-two.

On the other hand, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that it had launched a new missile salvo towards Tel Aviv, accusing Israel of targeting civilians in Gaza.

Our correspondent reported hearing the sound of sirens in the town of Ariel, in the northern West Bank, after a rocket fired from Gaza fell.

Sirens were also heard in towns around Gaza.