Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Palestinian medical sources reported yesterday that the number of victims of the Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank had risen to 17 dead, including 8 in Jenin, 5 in Tulkarm, and 4 in Tubas, and more than 30 others were injured, bringing the death toll since October 7 to 669 people, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

For the second day in a row, the Israeli army continued its military operations in Jenin and Tulkarm, after withdrawing from the “Al-Far’a” camp in the Tubas area.

According to the agency, helicopters, drones, and a large number of military vehicles reinforced with bulldozers participated in the Israeli military operation.

Yesterday, the Palestinian Telecommunications Company and Ooredoo announced the interruption of telecommunications and internet services in the Jenin Governorate, according to what was reported by the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

The two companies explained in two separate statements that the main and backup routes feeding the communications network in Jenin Governorate were damaged due to the widespread destruction of the infrastructure. They indicated that technical crews are trying to reach the affected areas, but field conditions prevent this.

In turn, the Monetary Authority announced the disruption of banking services in some bank branches in the Jenin Governorate due to the Israeli forces’ destruction of the “fiber” lines providing internet services.