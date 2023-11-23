The Israeli Army continues fighting, attacking Hamas posts and bombing Gaza in recent hours, amid uncertainty about when the truce which was expected to start this morning.

“Israeli ground troops continued to attack terrorists, locate underground posts and attack infrastructure” of the Palestinian militias in the Strip, a military spokesman said, pending more details about the start of the first ceasefire that would temporarily stop the 48 day war in Gaza.

According to him, the Army “is attacking terrorist targets in the Jabalia area,” in northern Gaza, where it also used a drone and tanks to “eliminate several cells” of militiamen.

He also claims that he located “a tunnel inside a mosque,” and in the agricultural area of ​​Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of Gaza near Israel, soldiers “found and attacked” another tunnel and “located numerous weapons” and other infrastructure. underground “within a civilian residence.

“During the Army’s activities in Gaza on the last day, air strikes to more than 300 Hamas targets, including “military command centers, underground terrorist tunnels and storage facilities, weapons manufacturing” and “anti-tank missile launch sites.”

All of this occurs amid uncertainty about when the temporary ceasefire that would stop the current offensive begins and was expected to begin today, Thursday morning, following a pact between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar for the release of some 50 Israelis held hostage in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners, most of them women and children on both sides.

However, Israeli National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, assured that there will be no release of captives until Friday and that negotiations for his release “continue.”

He also said that the release phase provided for in the ceasefire agreement with Hamas will go ahead as planned and that the first group of Israeli hostages should be released tomorrow, Friday.

This raises doubts about the implementation of the trucewhich was initially planned to last 4 days.

The agreement also provides for the entry of more humanitarian aid, fuel and medical supplies to Gaza, under incessant bombardments that have left more than 14,500 Palestinians dead and at least 35,000 hours since the war began on October 7.

However, Qatar is expected to give more details this morning about when the ceasefire begins. The emirate said contacts between the parties continue “in a positive manner.”

“Contacts continue with the two parties and with our partners in Egypt and the United States to guarantee the speed of the start of the truce and to do what is necessary to guarantee the parties’ compliance with the pact,” stressed an official Qatari spokesperson.

UN reports new attacks on hospitals and evacuations

Some 190 sick and wounded were evacuated from Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s main hospital, on Wednesday. scene of violence fighting for days, the UN reported this Thursday, which also reported new attacks on other hospitals with dozens of deaths, while Gaza prepares for a truce that according to Israel could be delayed until tomorrow, Friday.

The evacuees in Al Shifa (among whom there were also patients’ companions) They were taken in a convoy of ambulances to the south of the Strip, in an operation coordinated by humanitarian agencies and the UN, indicated the daily report of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The evacuation was prolonged for almost 20 hours due to obstructions to the passage of vehicles at Israeli security checkpoints between the north and south of Gaza, something that endangered the lives of the evacuees, the United Nations lamented.

According to the UN, there are still about 250 patients and health workers in the hospital, which was the main hospital in Gaza before the start of hostilities and according to the Israeli army it has served as a refuge and even an operations center for Hamas militias.

The daily report also indicated that on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza suffered bombings that affected the surgery department, shortly after about 500 people were evacuated from the facility.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, there are around 60 bodies near the hospital, although the report from the UN It is not clear whether they are victims of the most recent attacks.

Another attack on a hospital on Wednesday, in the Kamal Adwan facility, also in northern Gaza, caused around 60 deaths and a thousand wounded in one of the two hospital centers still operating in the northern half of the strip.

Another attack on a humanitarian facility recorded in the UN report left 15 dead, nine of them children, at a school housing internally displaced people in the Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, from which they had to be evacuated. the thousand people who were sheltering inside were evacuated.

The attacks continue to be of high intensity despite the alleged proximity of the truceand in the last 24 hours, according to the UN, those who caused the death of about 30 people when 10 buildings in the same area of ​​the capital of Gaza were attacked stood out.

EFE

