Times of Israel: Israel exploring preemptive strike on Iran

Israeli authorities have considered the possibility of launching a preemptive strike on Iran if it becomes clear that an attack from the Arab republic is inevitable, reports newspaper The Times of Israel.

The publication notes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on August 4 with the leadership of the country’s intelligence services and armed forces, during which it was emphasized that the corresponding actions could only be carried out if the intelligence service was absolutely certain that Iran was planning to attack the Jewish state.

Earlier, acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani promised that the Islamic Republic would respond harshly to Israel for the liquidation of the head of the Palestinian Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.