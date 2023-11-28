The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated on the “X” platform: “The Israeli government is embracing the 12 kidnapped persons, ten of our citizens and two Thai citizens, who returned today (Tuesday) to Israel.”

He added: “The appointed officials informed their families that they had returned to Israel… and the Israeli government is committed to the return of all kidnapped and missing persons.”

This operation comes within the framework of the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas since October 7 attack, after a truce was reached, which I brokered United State Egypt and Qatar.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, 30 Palestinian detainees are also expected to be released on Tuesday, in the fifth exchange between Israel and Hamas, including 15 women and 15 minors.

The truce was supposed to end between Israel and Hamas, on Monday night, but it was agreed to extend it for two additional days, ending on Wednesday night.

It is also likely that the truce will be extended for an additional two days, ending on Friday night, according to what a Sky News Arabia correspondent quoted an informed Israeli source on Tuesday.

The temporary truce stipulates a ceasefire between the two parties, and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and hostages held by them Hamas, and allowing more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza strip.

Israel has repeatedly confirmed that the fighting will resume after it ends Truce With Hamas, even if it is extended for temporary periods.