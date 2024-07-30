Early this Tuesday morning, some of the 400,000 Gazans displaced by the Israeli offensive in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip have begun to return in search of their homes, after a week of operations by the Israeli Army that have destroyed 90% of its infrastructure, according to the Civil Defense services.

So far, Civil Defense says it has recovered about 300 bodies from the rubble, “Most of them are in a state of decomposition,” according to its latest statement, while the Gaza Strip government, controlled by Hamas, has counted at least 300 wounded.

Troops have eliminated more than 150 militants, dismantled tunnels, weapons depots, infrastructure and located weapons

“In the last week, troops have eliminated more than 150 militants, dismantled tunnels, weapons depots, infrastructure and located weapons,” said the military statement with which Israel announced the end of these operations.

The armed forces stressed that in this offensive they managed to rescue the bodies of five Hamas hostages – four soldiers and one civilian – who died in the attack on October 7, in which a total of 251 people were kidnapped and another 1,200 lost their lives.

As residents return to Khan Yunis in search of what remains of their homes, Civil Defense is urging people not to travel in the eastern part of the city due to the possible presence of soldiers.

The Gazan government denounces that 320 homes were bombed, 31 of them while they were inhabited, and 31 people are still missing.

The Israeli army has dismantled some 50 Palestinian militant structures and killed dozens of fighters in its operations in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a military statement. Photo:EFE/Israeli Army

On July 22, Israel ordered the evacuation of residents from the eastern part of the city, the second largest in Gaza, and their movement to the “humanitarian zone” of Al Mawasi, whose perimeter it reduced, citing the presence of militia infrastructure in the border area.

So, some 400,000 people were forced to move to the increasingly overcrowded “humanitarian zone”a swarm of tents whose precarious conditions have been denounced by humanitarian organisations for months, and which, despite being one of the safe areas designated by Israel, has been bombed on several occasions.

Hours after the announcement, the armed forces launched their operation against Jan Yunis, killing at least 129 people in three days of offensive, according to the Gazan government.

“We hold the Israeli occupation and the US administration (Israel’s largest arms partner and supplier) fully responsible for the continuation of these massacres against civilians and the loss of hundreds of lives,” the Gaza government said in its assessment of the victims.

Palestinians leave an area of ​​Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo:EFE

The army’s first and main offensive against Khan Yunis took place between December and April, making it one of the longest of the war, and after four months it ended with Israel having achieved “all its military objectives” in the city.

However, as also occurred in the north of the enclave, The armed forces returned under the pretext that the militiamen had regrouped in the area.

The army suspects that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, is hiding in the network of tunnels that run underground in Khan Yunis, surrounded by Israeli hostages – 111 remain in the Strip, of whom at least 39 are dead – as protection.

The last active hospital in the south has collapsed

“On July 24, I pulled back a curtain and there was a little girl, dying alone,” said Javid Abdelmoneim, head of the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) medical team at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in a statement from the organization.

The Ministry of Health of the enclave assured that the hospital has received five successive waves of patients, with more than 180 dead and 600 injured.

The Nasser Hospital is the last active hospital in southern Gaza, and is handling the wounded from both the latest offensive in Khan Yunis and the ongoing one in Rafah, where the army is still fighting in the western district of Tal al Sultan.

“Nasser Hospital is treating around 550 patients, including people with severe burns and traumatic injuries, newborns and pregnant women,” MSF said.

A Palestinian waits for medical treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, after being released from an Israeli detention center in Gaza through the Karem Shalom gate, July 25, 2024. Photo:AFP

For your treatments, The center’s blood bank is at “critically low” levels, They claim that 10% of donors are not suitable due to their levels of malnutrition and anemia.

Since October 7, Israeli fire has killed from the air, land and sea, leaving at least 39,400 people dead, 90,996 wounded and some 10,000 missing under the rubble.