Israel confirmed this Monday the death of the young German-Israeli, Shani Loukwhose body was displayed in a van by militants of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in a video that went around the world.

“We are devastated to share that the body of German-Israeli Shani Louk has been found and identified,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said. through the social network

The Foreign Ministry statement recalled that the young woman was kidnapped by Hamas militiamen who broke into a music festival on Israeli soil, which was being held near the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Shani Louk and her mother, Ricarda Louk.

“She was kidnapped at the music festival, tortured and paraded in Gaza by Hamas terrorists, she experienced unfathomable horrors,” noted the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

(Keep reading: Israeli reservists who leave their jobs because of the conflict).



“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shani’s friends and family during this unimaginable nightmare,” he continued.-. May her memory be a blessing.”

Louk disappeared during the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7, where 1,400 people were murdered.more than 5,400 were injured and 239 were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip.

Shani Louk, the 23-year-old German who was seen on Hamas videos ravaged and wounded as displayed a trophy in Gaza—has been found dead today. IDF soldiers located her body in Gaza and brought her back to Israel. May her memory be a blessing 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/1LBOvRXK2e — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 30, 2023

She was at the Supernova music festival near Gaza, where Islamist militants stormed and killed 260 attendees. and they took several hostages.

After the Hamas assault, photographs and videos of a young woman circulated on social networks, apparently Louk, thrown into the back of a pick-up truck, with a strange contortion of her body. Based on those images, it was unclear whether the German-Israeli was still alive or not.

On October 10, the German State Prosecutor’s Office opened proceedings against unknown members of Hamas. in connection with the kidnapping and murder of German citizens during the attack in southern Israel.

EFE