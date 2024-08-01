The Hebrew Army announced his death on Thursday, a day after the assassination of the political leader, Ismail Haniyeh | Known as ‘the cat with nine lives’, he is the ‘architect’ of the underground tunnels
Thursday, August 1, 2024, 11:21
Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on July 13, the Israeli military confirmed Thursday. The news comes a day after political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.
