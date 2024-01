Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed this Thursday (4) that three people who had been reported missing after the Hamas attacks on October 7th are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian terrorist group.

“Of the more than 250 people that Hamas kidnapped during the attack, at least 132 are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip,” said IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari at a press conference.

Previously, Israeli authorities reported that at least 22 of the hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip may have been killed.

The Hamas terrorist attack carried out against Israel in October 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 250.

In total, 110 hostages were returned alive, 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners. Most of them were released at the end of November 2023, during a week-long truce that allowed them to be exchanged for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Additionally, the IDF removed the bodies of 11 other hostages, including three who were mistakenly killed by Jewish state military personnel.