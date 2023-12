Woman awaits arrival of hostages released from Gaza in November | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli government confirmed this Wednesday (13) that 135 people, including 124 Israelis and 11 foreigners, remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip under the control of the terrorist group Hamas and other jihadist groups operating in the Palestinian enclave.

According to information from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, of the 135 hostages, 19 have already been declared dead. This Tuesday (12), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered the bodies of two hostages in Gaza. The bodies were identified as those of Eden Zakaria, aged 27, and Ziv Dado, aged 36.

The list of 19 dead includes a Tanzanian citizen, whose name was not released by the government. According to ReutersTanzania reported that two of its citizens, both agriculture students, were among around 240 people kidnapped by Hamas during the terrorist attacks carried out against Israel on October 7, which left more than a thousand people dead in the Jewish state.

Among the hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are 116 men and 19 women, including two children and ten people over the age of 75, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office. The two children are brothers Ariel and Kfir Bibas, aged 4 years and 10 months, respectively, along with their parents, Shiri Silverman Bibas, of Argentine origin, and her husband Yarden Bibas.

The October 7th attacks triggered the war that is currently ongoing in the Middle East. Since then, Israel has carried out a large-scale offensive in Gaza with the aim of trying to find and free the hostages, as well as eliminate Hamas.

Of the more than 200 who were kidnapped in October, 105 managed to leave the Palestinian enclave alive during the truce agreement signed between the terrorists and the Israeli government in November.