Soldier Ori Megidish (center) had been taken hostage by Hamas when terrorists invaded the Nahal Oz base, in southern Israel, during the attacks on the 7th. | Photo: EFE/Disclosure/Shin Bet

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet, the country’s security agency, reported this Monday (30) that a soldier who had been captured by the terrorist group Hamas was rescued in the Gaza Strip in a ground operation carried out last night.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, the IDF and Shin Bet stated that Ori Megidish is in good health and has already met with his family. The two bodies did not provide further details about the operation.

Megidish is an observation soldier and had been taken hostage by Hamas when terrorists invaded the Nahal Oz base, in southern Israel, during the attacks on the 7th.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the IDF and Shin Bet “for this important and moving feat, which shows our commitment to bringing all hostages home.”

Over the weekend, Israel reported that 239 people of different nationalities were still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.