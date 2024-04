Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where the body of a hostage taken by Islamic Jihad was found on October 7. | Photo: Israeli Army/EFE

The Israeli Army confirmed this Saturday that it rescued during the night in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, the body of a hostage that was in the possession of Islamic Jihad. “The body of the kidnapped Elad Katzir, who according to intelligence services was murdered in captivity by the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad, was rescued overnight from Khan Yunis and returned to Israeli territory,” he confirmed in a military statement.

His body was located based on “accurate intelligence information from the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency,” which allowed ground troops to locate it. Doctors from the Institute of Forensic Medicine identified the body overnight and authorities informed the family.

During the October 7 massacre last year, Elad Katzir was kidnapped by Islamic Jihad in kibbutz Nir Oz, along with her mother, Hanna – who was also kidnapped and released on November 24 as part of a hostage release deal. Elad's father, Avraham, was murdered in kibbutz. In December, Islamic Jihad had released a propaganda video showing Elad Katzir alive, alongside another hostage, Gadi Mozes.

Of the 253 kidnapped on October 7, 130 remain in Gaza; dozens are dead

“Our mission is to locate and return those kidnapped home. The IDF and Shin Bet are working in full coordination with relevant national and security agencies and will continue until the task is completed,” the Army said.

Of the 253 kidnapped on October 7, 130 remain in the enclave; according to Israel, around 30 of them were dead – Hamas claims that this number exceeds 70. Since the start of the war, Israel and Hamas only reached a one-week truce agreement at the end of November, which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, four hostages were released by Hamas in October; three were rescued by the Army – two of them a few weeks ago, in a successful operation in Rafah; and the bodies of 12 hostages were recovered, three of whom were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops.