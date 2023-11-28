Panel in Tel Aviv shows photos of Hamas hostages: 81 have been released so far | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed this Tuesday (28) that Hamas released 12 more hostages, on the fifth day of the truce between the Jewish State and the terrorist group.

Ten of the people freed are Israelis: nine women and a teenager. Two Thai citizens are also part of the group of hostages released this Tuesday. All are in transit to Israel, via Egypt.

Thus, since Friday (24), the day the truce began, 81 hostages (60 Israelis and 21 citizens of other countries) were released by Hamas. Around 160 remain in the hands of terrorists.

As part of the agreement with Hamas, 30 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons were released on Tuesday.

The truce between Israel and the terrorist group initially lasted four days, but was extended until this Wednesday (29) for the release of more hostages.

Jordan, the United States and other countries are pushing for the truce to be extended for a longer period.