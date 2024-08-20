Israeli authorities confirmed on Tuesday that they had recovered the bodies of six Hamas hostages overnight in the Gaza Strip, in tunnels in the Khan Yunis area, in the south of the enclave.

The captives whose remains have been rescued are Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Chaim Perri, according to the Israeli army, which carried out the operation together with the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

“The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return all of our abductees, both living and dead,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israeli hostages. Photo:EFE

The Prime Minister thanked “their bravery and decisive action” to the Army soldiers and Shin Bet agents, and sent his “deepest condolences” to the families.

The kibbutz of Nirim, where Popplewell and Buchshtab were from, and Nir Oz, home of the rest of the hostages, had previously reported the rescue of five of them, but Alexander Dancyg’s rescue remained to be confirmed.

“The operation was made possible thanks to accurate information from the Shin Bet, and intelligence units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Hostage Headquarters of the IDF Intelligence Directorate,” the security forces said in a joint statement.

The army explained that after the bodies of the hostages were found overnight in the tunnels of Khan Yunis, their remains were identified by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, who immediately informed the families.

Protests calling for early elections and for the government to do more to free hostages held by Hamas have been growing in recent weeks. Photo:Getty Images

How many hostages are still being held by Hamas?

With the rescue of these bodies, of the 251 kidnapped on October 7, 105 hostages remain within the Strip, of which 34 are confirmed dead.; while the bodies of 30 kidnapped people have been recovered and brought back to Israel.

In addition, 116 captives have left the Strip alive, most of them in the only week-long truce agreement last November – 105 hostages were exchanged for 240 Palestinian prisoners – in addition to seven rescued in military operations by the army.

The international community is working hard to reach another ceasefire agreement that would allow the release of the remaining hostages, and to that end, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Israel. On Monday night, he announced that Netanyahu had accepted the new agreement proposal and urged Hamas to do the same.. Although the group has expressed its reservations about this new draft, which they say serves Israel’s demands.

“We must not fail for a moment to return all the abductees to their homeland: the living to their families and the dead to their graves in Israel. This is a supreme moral obligation of the State of Israel,” said President Isaac Herzog.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the “determination and courage” of Israeli troops, who achieved this rescue thanks to the “operational freedom of action” achieved through military pressure, and pledged to achieve the war’s objectives: the dissolution of Hamas and the return of all hostages.