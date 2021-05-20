After eleven days of bombing, the Israeli Security Council agreed to a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, where 232 Palestinians have died, including 65 children. On the other hand, the Islamist group Hamas, which with the launch of nearly 4,000 rockets has killed 12 Israelis, confirmed to Reuters that the truce will begin at 2 am (local time) “simultaneously and reciprocally”.

The Israeli public media KAN reported that the agreement is based on “calm” on both fronts. The pact would have been achieved thanks to the intervention of Egyptian mediators, according to media reports from that same country. On the other hand, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, among other heads of state, had also asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his great ally in the Middle East, to lower tensions last Wednesday.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, this Thursday sources from the Israeli army were already informing the war analysts of the Hebrew press that most of the objectives of this offensive had already been achieved. This is the destruction of infrastructure and the killing of leaders belonging to Hamas and the so-called Islamic Jihad.

Hamas leader Musa abu Marzuk already advanced Wednesday night the possibility of a temporary cessation of hostilities with Israel in an interview on Lebanese television. In return, the organization asked the Tel Aviv government that the Israeli armed forces not re-enter the Al Aqsa mosque and that the evictions of the Palestinian population residing in the Sheikh Yarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem stop. Acceptance of these conditions is yet to be confirmed.

News in development.