The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday that it killed Hezbollah member Nazih Abed Ali in the Bazuriya region of southern Lebanon, identifying him as a “key terrorist on the southern front” of the Lebanese Shiite group.

“Abed Ali was involved in terrorist activities on the southern front, planning and executing several terrorist activities against Israel,” the IDF said.

The Lebanese group also confirmed Abed Ali’s death, without going into details about the circumstances.

Israel said the elimination of Abed Ali “deals a major blow” to the capabilities of Hezbollah’s southern front at a time of heightened tension in the region, as the group vowed revenge for the assassination of its top military commander, Fuad Shukr, on Wednesday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (ANN) reported the death of one person, which it did not identify, and two others injured in an Israeli drone strike on their vehicle in the same area.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest peak in tension since 2006, with heavy exchanges of fire since October that have claimed the lives of more than 580 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed 355 casualties, some in Syria, as well as around 110 civilians.

In Israel, 47 people were killed in the north: 22 military personnel and 25 civilians, including 12 Druze minors in the Majdal Shams attack in the occupied Golan Heights a week ago.

Hostilities between the two sides began on October 8 last year, a day after the start of the war in the Gaza Strip with the Hamas terrorist attack, in solidarity with Hezbollah’s Palestinian Islamist militias in the Palestinian territory.

