The Israeli army confirmed having killed the commander of the Beirut bombing Hezbollah Fuad Shukr“the highest-ranking military chief” of the Lebanese Shiite group and close advisor to the organization’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“In a targeted assassination operation, fighter jets attacked Beirut, killing Fuad Shukr “Sayyid Muhsan”, the highest-ranking military commander of the Hezbollah organization and responsible for the organization’s strategic formation,” a military statement confirmed.

What is known about Fuad Shukr

Israeli authorities hold Shukr responsible for the deaths of 12 children on Saturday in a rocket attack attributed to Hezbollah. in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as well as the “murder of many Israeli and foreign citizens over the years.”

“He served as the right-hand man and advisor on planning and war management to the secretary general of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah,” the army added.

Considered the group’s “chief of staff,” he was in charge of Hezbollah’s arsenal of most advanced weapons, in particular precision missiles, cruise missiles, coastal missiles, long-range rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles; and was responsible for planning attacks against Israel, according to the military.

He has been active in Hezbollah for more than 30 years and participated in the planning and execution of the attack against the Navy. The United States in Beirut on October 23, 1983which resulted in the deaths of 241 American soldiers; and he has since been on the State Department’s most wanted list, with the department offering $5 million for information on his whereabouts.

He joined Hezbollah in 1985 and has since held a number of senior positions within the organisation, including on the Jihad Council, the group’s top military forum.

In the 1990s, he is said to have promoted “terrorist attacks” against the Israel Defense Forces and the pro-Israeli South Lebanese Army, and in 2000 he was directly involved in the kidnapping of the bodies of three Israeli soldiers killed by Hezbollah while patrolling the border.

The Israeli army confirmed hours earlier that it had bombed Beirut in an operation targeting the “commander responsible for the murder of children in Majdal Shams” – a reference to the attack attributed to Hezbollah in which 12 children between the ages of 10 and 16 were killed – but had not yet revealed his identity.

“The response will come soon and it will be harsh,” Netanyahu warned on Monday, during a visit to Majdal Shams, a Druze city in the Golan Heightsoccupied by Israel since 1967, after the security cabinet gave it the green light to decide the form and timing of retaliation against Hezbollah.

The international community, especially the United States, is mediating to ensure that Israel’s retaliation does not lead to open war on the border between Israel and Lebanon, which is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006, when the Israeli army and Hezbollah fought a war.