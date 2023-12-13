Israel confirmed this Wednesday that there are still 135 hostages in Gaza in the hands of the Islamist group Hamas and other militias, 19 of them already deadaccording to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Among those kidnapped by Hamas in the Strip are 124 Israelis, 8 Thais, a Nepali, a Tanzanian and a French-Mexican.

The hostages who remain in the Palestinian enclave since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 are 116 men and 19 women, including two minors and ten over 75 years of age, according to a statement from the office.

The two children are brothers Ariel and Kfir Bibas, 4 years and 10 months, respectively, with their parents, Shiri Silverman Bibas, of Argentine origin, and her husband Yarden Bibas.

Hamas claimed in a statement that the Bibas brothers and their mother had been killed in Israeli bombings, but Israel has not been able to verify this information.

Red Cross vehicles transport Israeli hostages released by Hamas.

Until now, 110 kidnapped people have been released, of them 86 Israelis and 24 of other nationalities, five of them deceased, whose bodies have been rescued by Israeli forces and identified, the last two yesterday.

Israel announced on Tuesday that recovered the bodies of two of the kidnapped people, in a special forces operation in the Strip in which two soldiers died and several were injured.

The bodies of Eden Zakaria, a 27-year-old girl, and Ziv Dado, 36, a senior sergeant, were taken to Israel, where they were identified by the Police and the Israeli Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Two reservists were killed in the operation and several soldiers were wounded, according to the Army.

Most of the hostages were freed during a week of truce that began on November 24, when Hamas handed over 105 hostages, of which 81 are Israelis and 24 foreigners (23 Thais and one Filipino), but weeks before the group had already released four female hostages – an Israeli-American mother and daughter and two elderly Israeli women – and the Israeli Army rescued a captive female soldier when the ground incursion began.

Recently freed Israeli hostages advance towards a Red Cross vehicle.

Five other people, four Israelis and one Eritrean, are missing, with no evidence that they are among the hostages, according to this source.

The Islamist group warned on Sunday that None of the hostages can be released unless Israel agrees to exchange them for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel..

Qatar, Egypt and the United States mediated a truce that lasted seven days, from November 24 to 30, and which included the release of 105 Hamas hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails.

The attack on October 7 left more than 1,200 dead and nearly 240 kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

Israel declared a state of war and launched a military operation by air, land and sea in the Palestinian enclave, where there are already 18,412 dead and 50,100 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, and there are about 1, 8 million are displaced among its 2.3 million inhabitants, in the midst of a serious humanitarian crisis.

Israel attacks 250 targets in heavy fighting in Gaza

The Israeli Army attacked some 250 Hamas targets in the last 24 hours in heavy fighting in several parts of the Gaza Strip, in which 10 soldiers have died, nine of them members of the elite Golani brigade fallen in the battle of Shujaiya, in the deadliest day for Israeli troops since the war began.

“The ground, air and naval forces of the Israel Defense Forces continue precise strikes against terrorist targets and infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip, with more than 250 terrorist targets attacked over the past day,” a military spokesman reported.

Fighting rages on in the enclave's second largest city, Khan Yunis, in the south; but also in several strongholds in the north, such as Beit Lahia, Jabalia and Shujaiya, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City.

EFE