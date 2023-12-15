The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it has recovered the bodies of three more Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during attacks carried out against the Jewish State on October 7.

The first body recovered was that of Elia Toledano, aged 28, this Thursday (14). He had dual citizenship – Israeli and French. Toledano's body was found during an Israeli military operation carried out in the Gaza Strip by the Military Intelligence Directorate of Unit 504 and the 551 Brigade.

According to the Israeli government, Toledano was at the music festival attacked by Hamas during the October attacks, along with her friend Mia Schem, 21, who was released on December 1 as part of the temporary truce agreement. Schem was shot in the arm during the attack and, according to her family, underwent surgery by a Palestinian veterinarian while in captivity.

The other two bodies recovered from Gaza also on Thursday are those of Israeli soldiers Nik Beizer and Ron Sherman, both 19 years old, who were captured by Hamas terrorists while on duty at their military bases located near the border between Israel and the Palestinian enclave. .

According to information from the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, Beizer was a new member of the Israeli forces. He had started his military service on April 30 and worked to control products that crossed the border. Sherman was talking to his mother via a messaging app call when terrorists broke into his base and took him.

“He told her he loved her,” said Shalhev Kimchi, his aunt.

After being captured, the call was cut off and Sherman sent a text message to his mother that said: “That's it mom, they're here. He finished. I love you”.

According to the IDF, the hostages' families have been notified and medical authorities have confirmed the identities of the bodies. There are no details about how or when they died.

Around 360 young people were killed during the Hamas massacre at the festival attacked during October 7th. 135 hostages are still under Hamas control in Gaza, 20 are believed to be dead, according to information from Israel. The terrorist attacks in October killed around 1,200 people in the Jewish State.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said her country is “deeply saddened to hear the Israeli armed forces announce the death of our compatriot Elia Toledano, a Hamas hostage whose body was found in Gaza.” She added that “the release of all hostages is our priority.”