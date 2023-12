Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel confirmed this Friday (15) that it had destroyed a command post of the terrorist group Hamas located in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces have in recent weeks intensified their offensive in the Palestinian enclave, where they claim to have already reached around 250 Hamas structures.

“The command and control center of the Hamas Shujaiya Battalion was destroyed,” the Israeli Army confirmed in a statement.

The military claims to have killed members of the terrorist group on site, without detailing how many, and to have also destroyed a tunnel used by Hamas.

The operation to destroy the terrorist structure involved Israeli planes, tanks and ground troops, with support “for the first time” in the military offensive carried out in the Palestinian enclave from a Maoz drone to attack Hamas, according to the statement.

Shujaiya is a neighborhood on the outskirts of the city of Gaza, in the north of the Strip, which is one of the targets of the offensive and is considered by the Israeli government to be one of the main strongholds of Palestinian terrorists.

In Khan Yunis, a city located in the south of Gaza, which is another key point in the Jewish State's offensive, the Israeli Army reported “numerous” Hamas members killed. Furthermore, he stated that he located tunnels used by the terrorist group, which contained motorcycles used during the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7.

Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas positions in the area used as a “hideout” in Khan Yunis and killed three Hamas terrorists who were going to attack Israeli forces, the Army added.

On October 7, Hamas launched a terrorist attack against Israel that left around 1,200 dead and several injured in the Jewish state. (With EFE Agency)