Debris left behind by Israel’s attack on Hezbollah in Beirut on September 20, 2024. | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Israel confirmed on Saturday (21) that it killed 16 Hezbollah members, including several commanders, in an attack in Beirut on Friday that at last count left 31 dead, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

“We can now confirm: at least 16 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in yesterday’s attack in Beirut,” Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said in a statement.

The Lebanese terrorist group also confirmed that 16 of its members were killed in the bombing, including two senior officers, Commander Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi, leader of the elite Radwan forces.

Among the other 15 dead, according to details given in a press conference by Lebanon’s Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, there are three children and seven women, while “there are still unidentified remains”.

This targeted Israeli strike comes less than two months after another strike attributed to Israel killed Hezbollah’s then-top military commander, Fuad Shukr, also in a building in Dahye.

This time, the new attack comes after two waves of simultaneous explosions targeting thousands of communications devices carried by Hezbollah members killed 37 people and injured nearly 3,000 in Lebanon this week.