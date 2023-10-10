The Israeli armed forces reported on Tuesday (10) that two members of the Hamas leadership were killed in drone attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday night (9), in response to the terrorist group’s attacks on Israeli territory. started over the weekend.

In official statements, reproduced by the newspaper The Times of Israel, Israeli forces reported that one of the dead, Jawad Abu Shamala, managed the terrorist group’s finances “and allocated resources to finance and direct terror inside and outside the Gaza Strip”.

Zakariya Abu Moammar was the head of internal relations at Hamas, close to the group’s head in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and part of the “senior forum of the terrorist group, involved in the organization’s decision-making and planning numerous terrorist activities against the State of Israel.”

Since Monday, Israel has intensified its aerial bombing campaign against the entire Gaza Strip, particularly hitting the neighborhood around the Al Forqan mosque, in the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip, according to a statement from the Israeli Army.

Just this Tuesday, there were a hundred attacks against this area, which Israel considers “a center of the terrorist organization Hamas, from where operations against Israel are launched”, according to the note. The area was also shelled by Israeli Naval Forces ships, according to the same statement.

In addition, Israel carried out bombings in the Rafah area, on the border with Egypt, to destroy a tunnel used to smuggle weapons and equipment into Gaza, the Israeli statement added.

Since early Tuesday morning, projectiles launched from Gaza have hit numerous areas adjacent to the Strip and the death of two people, both foreign workers, in the Eshkol area, as a result of the impact of the rockets, was confirmed.

At noon, anti-aircraft alarms also sounded in central Israel, something that had not happened since Monday morning, indicating the arrival of projectiles on the southern outskirts of Tel Aviv, although no injuries were reported. (With EFE Agency)