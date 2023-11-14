The Israeli Army confirmed this Tuesday (14) the death of Noa Marciano, the 19-year-old soldier held hostage in Gaza since October 7 and who was shown lifeless yesterday in a video released by Hamas.

An Israeli military spokesman said the victim was part of troops protecting the border with Gaza and that he “died kidnapped by a terrorist organization.”

The statement was released shortly after the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released a video in which Marciano was seen before and after her death, which, according to the terrorists, occurred on November 9 following an Israeli offensive.

The video, broadcast on the group’s Telegram channel, shows several photos of her apparently dead, with a serious head injury and missing a foot.

After media coverage, the Israeli Army published a message of solidarity with the soldier’s family. “Our hearts are with the Marciano family, whose daughter Noa was brutally kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas,” said a military spokesman, assuring that the Palestinian militia “continues to exploit psychological terrorism and act in an inhumane manner, through videos and photographs of the hostages.”

“We are using all means, both intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home,” he added.

Palestinian militias in Gaza abducted more than 240 people on October 7, when they carried out their brutal attack on Israeli soil, and are now holding 239 people, after freeing four hostages and after Israel rescued a soldier held captive inside the enclave. .

Since then, Israel’s retaliatory strikes – by air, sea and land – have continued. This Monday (13), Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated that the militia, which has administered the Gaza Strip since 2007, “has lost control” of the enclave. (With EFE agency)