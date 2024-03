Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari | Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

A 51-year-old Israeli soldier died this Thursday (14) hours after being seriously injured in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian Bedouin at a gas station in Beit Kama, in the Negev region, in Israel.

The Israeli Army confirmed the death of Uri Moyal, a non-commissioned officer in the Israel Defense Forces, who was fatally stabbed in an attack near the city of Be'er Sheva, in which three other people were injured.

The attacker was shot dead by the victim.

“Doctors and emergency technicians are treating and evacuating a 50-year-old man in critical condition to Soroka Hospital while he is being resuscitated,” a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service initially said.

Police reported the terrorist attack, as they refer to those committed by Palestinians, and said the attacker “has been neutralized.” Security camera footage shows the Bedouin attacker being shot dead by the soldier he stabbed, who died hours later from his injuries.

The Shin Bet internal security service later identified the attacker as Fadi Abu Latif, 22, an Arab Bedouin resident of the majority-Arab city of Rahat and originally from the Gaza Strip.

His mother is from Rahat and his father is from Gaza, and both currently reside in the enclave, where Latif lived until he was 18 years old and obtained Israeli citizenship in 2019 after getting married, Shin Bet detailed. (With EFE Agency)