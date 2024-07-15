He The Israeli army confirmed on Sunday the death of the commander of the Khan Yunis brigade in an attack on Saturday in Al Mawasi from the armed wing of Hamas, Rafaa Salamehright-hand man of the group’s number two in the Gaza Strip and its military chief, Mohamed Deif, whose death has not yet been confirmed.

“On Saturday, following intelligence from the Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces, the Air Force attacked and killed Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade commander Rafaa Salameh, one of Deif’s closest associates and one of the masterminds behind the October 7 massacre,” a military statement said.

Israel carried out the attack on a house in Al Mawasi, considered a “humanitarian zone” in the Khan Yunis area – south of the Strip – aimed at killing Mohamed Deif, head of the al Qassam Brigades.

Palestinians inspect the scene after an Israeli raid on displaced people's tents in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis. Photo:EFE

The raid left at least 90 people dead and more than 300 wounded, according to Gazan authorities. An official from UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said he had witnessed “some of the most horrific scenes” since the war began during a visit to Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis.

“I have seen children who are double amputees, children who are paralyzed and have no way of receiving treatment,” said Scott Anderson, UNRWA Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator and Director of Gaza Affairs.

Salameh played a major role in the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shilat during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Deif’s whereabouts are uncertain

Israeli authorities have yet to confirm that Deif was killed in the raid, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying there was “no absolute certainty” yet of his death, while Hamas was quick to deny his death without providing evidence.

Deif, one of Israel’s most wanted officials for years, was the one who announced the start of the attack on Israel in an audio broadcast by Hamas on the morning of October 7, and who managed to escape at least six attempts to kill him.

The Israeli army justified the attack on an area they classified as a “humanitarian zone” by saying that The strike was precise and occurred on a Hamas compound located in an open area, surrounded by trees and buildings, and not on the tents of Al Mawasi, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians reside.

Israeli military attack on Al Mawasi IDP camp. Photo:AFP

Salameh, the slain commander, joined Hamas in the early 1990s and was appointed commander of the Khan Yunis and Al Qarara battalions of the al-Qassam Brigades, under the command of Mohamed Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s chief inside the Strip and the most powerful man within the group at the time, who was also the architect of the 7 October attacks. His whereabouts remain unknown.

“Salameh played a key role in the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shilat during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. He was in charge of Hamas’s combat support and defensive plans,” the army said.

In 2016, he replaced Mohamed Sinwar as commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade, one of the most powerful in Hamas, and in this position Salameh was in command of all the brigade’s troops and “was responsible for all the projectile launches that were fired from the area towards Israeli territory.”

“Salameh also commanded two offensive terror tunnels that were dismantled in Khan Yunis in Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021. In this operation, 18 terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory through that tunnel were eliminated,” the military statement said.

According to Israel, the elimination of Salameh “significantly hampers Hamas’ military capabilities.”

Shin Bet security agency chief Ron Bar also said Israeli forces had killed 25 militants who took part in the Oct. 7 attack in the past week.

Tents and temporary housing destroyed after an Israeli military attack on the Al Mawasi IDP camp. Photo:AFP

Since the war began, a total of 38,584 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and another 88,881 have been injured, not including the thousands of people still trapped under the rubble across the devastated enclave.

At least 15 people were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a school run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, the Gaza Strip government announced.

Some 80 wounded people were also brought to Al Awda hospital in Nuseirat after the attack, which hit the Abu Arban school, where hundreds of displaced people were seeking refuge from the fighting raging in the Palestinian territory.

This comes at a critical time for negotiations on a ceasefire in the enclave that would allow the release of the 100 or so Israeli hostages still held in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Amid speculation over whether the Islamist group will end the talks in response to recent bombings in the Gaza Strip, Izzat al Rasheq, a senior Hamas official, said Hamas had not yet abandoned the negotiations but accused Netanyahu and his government of trying to “block the path to seeking an agreement.”

AFP and EFE