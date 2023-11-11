This Saturday (11), the Israel Army confirmed the attack on Al Buraq schoolin the city of Gaza, who killed the commander of the terrorist group Hamasidentified as Ahmed Siam. In addition, there are reports that dozens of people died in this attack.

“Based on accurate intelligence from the Army and the Internal Intelligence Service (Shin Bet), and with instructions from Army ground troops, Israeli aircraft attacked Ahmed Siamcompany commander Naser Radwan of the terrorist organization Hamas”, assured the Israel Defense Forces in an official statement.

According to the Army, Siam remained as a Thousands of Gazans hostage at Al Rantisi hospital, preventing exit to the south of the Gaza Strip. “The Army killed Ahmed Siam while he was hiding at the Al Buraq school, where other terrorists under his command were also hiding,” the Army said, before noting that this “demonstrates, once again, that Hamas uses civilians as human shields”, stated the Israeli military.

As I told EFE Agency a Gaza government source, the number of victims in the attack on the school, located in the neighborhood Al Naserin Gaza, where internally displaced people were taking refuge, could reach 50while the director of Shifa Hospital of Gaza said there was at least 25 deaths whose bodies arrived at the medical center.

According to information from United Nations Organization (UN), to date, approximately 12 thousand people died in the confrontation between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas. Being approximately 11,078 Palestinians. On Israel’s side, 1.4 thousand dead and more 200 people kidnapped since the Hamas attack on 7 of October.