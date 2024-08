Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/GIL COHEN-MAGEN

The Israeli Army confirmed on Monday (5) the death of Abed al-Zeriei, Economy Minister of the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, in a bombing launched this Sunday (4) by the air force in Deir al-Balah, in the center of the enclave.

“Under the direction of army intelligence, the air force eliminated Abed al-Zeriei, an agent of the weapons manufacturing department of Hamas’ military wing,” a military statement said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also alleged that Zeriei played a key role in the terror group’s efforts to “take control of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip,” as well as in running “Hamas-controlled” markets in the enclave.

Zeiriei was also responsible for distributing fuel, gas and resources to Hamas members in the enclave, according to the army.

Fuel has become one of the most difficult commodities to obtain in the Gaza Strip, with very limited access through the few open passages into the enclave – Kerem Shalom, Gate 96 and Erez, in the south, center and north, respectively – despite its crucial importance for the operation of hospitals, water desalination plants or bakeries.

The minister was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah on Sunday. The shelling also hit refugee tents huddled around Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The bombing of Deir al-Balah killed four people, including a woman – believed to be Zeriei’s mother – in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital, according to the Health Ministry of the enclave, which is controlled by Hamas.