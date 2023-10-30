The Israeli government confirmed this Monday (30) the death of the young German-Israeli DJ Shani Louk, aged 23, whose body was displayed in a pickup truck by terrorists from the Hamas group, in a video that went around the world.

“We are devastated to report that the body of German-Israeli Shani Louk has been found and identified,” said the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

A government spokesperson added to the Agency EFE that, in fact, a part of the young woman’s body was located, a DNA recognition test was carried out, which confirms her death.

A relative of Shani told the portal that The Jerusalem Post that the victim’s family received an official notice from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), confirming the identification of a skull base bone belonging to her.

The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the young woman was kidnapped by Hamas militiamen during the invasion of the electronic music festival taking place near the Gaza Strip on October 7.

“She was kidnapped from the music festival, tortured and paraded in Gaza by Hamas terrorists, she experienced unfathomable horrors,” the ministry said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shani’s friends and family during this unimaginable nightmare. May her memory be a blessing,” the statement added.

Shani Louk disappeared shortly after the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7, during which 1,400 people were killed, more than 5,400 were injured and 239 were taken hostage and taken to Gaza.

The DJ was at the Supernova music festival, close to the border, where terrorists launched a surprise attack, murdering 260 attendees and taking several hostages.

After the Hamas attack, photographs and videos circulated on social media of a young woman, apparently Louk, thrown into the back of a pickup truck, with a strange contortion of her body.

Based on these images, it was unclear whether the German-Israeli woman was still alive or not.

Shortly afterwards, on October 10, the German Public Prosecutor’s Office opened investigations against unknown members of Hamas in connection with the kidnapping and murder of German citizens during the attack in southern Israel.