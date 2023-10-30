Shani Louk, 23, attended a music festival attacked by the extremist group on October 7

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this Monday (30.Oct.2023) the death of German DJ Shani Louk, aged 23. She was kidnapped by the extremist group Hamas, while participating in a raveattacked on October 7th.

Videos circulating on social media show that Shani Louk is allegedly carried by Hamas extremists in a pickup truck. After the repercussions, the young woman’s mother asked for help to locate her. In an interview with the German newspaper Bildthis Monday (Oct 30), the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, reported that they only found the head of the German DJ.

“We are devastated to announce that the death of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Luk has been confirmed. Shani, who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded through Gaza by Hamas terrorists, lived through unfathomable horrors.”, it says the publication of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz he said on his profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that Louk’s death is “terrible”. “Like many others, she was brutally murdered. This shows all the barbarity behind the Hamas attack.”he wrote.