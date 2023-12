Hostages freed by Hamas are treated at a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed this Friday (1st) the death of four hostages who were being held by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, the management of an Israeli settlement announced the death of another hostage.

According to information from the Times of Israel newspaper, earlier, the management of the Nir Oz settlement, one of the places where Hamas carried out attacks on October 7, had reported the deaths of three of its residents: Aryeh Zalmanovich, 85, the oldest of the approximately 240 people taken hostage by Hamas during the attacks; Maya Goren, 56; and Ronen Engel, 54, whose wife and two daughters were also kidnapped but were released earlier in the week.

The IDF confirmed these three deaths and also that of another Nir Oz resident, Eliyahu Margalit, 75, whose daughter was released by Hamas on Thursday (30). The Israeli government did not detail how these four hostages died.

“We continue to invest a lot of operational and intelligence efforts to bring information about the conditions of the hostages,” said IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, who stated that the deaths were declared “based on findings collected and intelligence information.”

In addition to these four deaths, the management of the Be’eri settlement, also the target of Hamas attacks in October, announced that its resident Ofra Keidar, aged 70, also died in captivity. No details were provided about this death either.

In seven days of truce, interrupted this Friday, Hamas freed 105 hostages. Around 130 remain in the hands of the terrorist group.