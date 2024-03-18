The Israeli Army stated this Monday (18) that it had eliminated an alleged high-ranking Hamas official, Faiq Mabhouch, in its operation inside the Shifa hospital, in the city of Gaza, which began during the early hours of the morning, in which a Hamas soldier also died. their ranks.

Mabhuoch was the militia's head of internal security, responsible, among other things, for coordinating the terrorist group's activities in the Gaza Strip, Israel said in a statement. “Faiq Mabhouch was eliminated in an encounter with troops while armed and hiding in a complex at Shifa hospital, from where he operated and promoted terrorist activities,” the military statement said.

The Army noted that in the operation, carried out in conjunction with the Shin Bet intelligence service, numerous weapons were found in the room adjacent to the place where he was “eliminated”.

Palestinian sources told EFE that Mabhouch was a “simple police officer” in charge of monitoring aid trucks arriving in Gaza City until their contents were unloaded in warehouses belonging to UNRWA, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, the whom Israel has repeatedly accused of having links to Hamas.

In the exchange of fire between Israeli troops and Hamas members there, Sergeant Matan Vinogradov, 20, from the Nahal Brigade, was killed, bringing to 250 the number of casualties in the Israeli ranks since the start of the ground offensive inside the enclave. .

The Israeli Army entered the Shifa hospital, the most important in the enclave, in the early hours of Monday, with tanks and snipers, for the fourth time since the start of the war.

“Following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of terrorists in the Shifa hospital area and their use to carry out terrorist activities, the forces are carrying out a precise operation to thwart the terrorist activity and arrest those involved in the hospital premises,” the Army said of Israel to report on the operation.

To date, Israel claims to have detained 80 suspected terrorists in that center, where the Army assures that Hamas members have regrouped.

In November last year, Tel Aviv intelligence revealed that the Islamic terrorist group uses hospitals in Gaza as cover “for its terrorist infrastructure”. The statement was made by Israel's main military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a press conference in which he showed images, audio and videos that prove the terrorist strategy of using hospitals and other civilian facilities as shelter.