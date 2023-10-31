The Israeli government stated that the operation targeted one of the leaders of Hamas; death toll is still uncertain

The IDF (English acronym for Israel Defense Forces) announced this Tuesday (31.Oct.2023) that it carried out an air strike against the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip. In statementIsraeli forces stated that the operation killed Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari and 50 other members of the extremist group.

The offensive also destroyed Hamas’ underground infrastructure. “The attack undermined Hamas’ command and control in the area, as well as its ability to direct military activity against Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating throughout the Gaza Strip.”said the Israeli defense.

Watch (29s):

In the statement, the IDF also reiterated its call for residents of northern Gaza to move south. “for safety”. The Israel Defense Forces also released an infographic showing aerial images of the “Hamas military fortress” in the Jabalia refugee camp.



Disclosure/IDF – October 31, 2023 In the image, an infographic from the Israel Defense Forces shows Hamas military installations in the Jabalia refugee camp

Images posted on social media show residents of the region walking through the rubble and rescuing people, including children.

Watch (1min59s):

The death toll is still uncertain. According to Al Jazeera, the director of the Indonesian Hospital, Atef al-Kahlout, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health say that more than 50 people died as a result of the attack and another 150 were injured. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry and Hamas speak of 400 deaths.

The body condemned the offensive. “This resulted in the destruction of an entire densely populated residential area. […] This is a widespread massacre taking place before the eyes and ears of the world under the guise of ‘self-defense’.”said in Publication on X (formerly Twitter).

The extremist group’s spokesman, Hazem Qassem, denied, in a statement published on his Telegram channel that a Hamas commander was in the area hit by Israeli fighter jets.

“The speech of the Zionist terrorist enemy about the presence of one of the leaders of the Hamas movement in the Jabalia camp, the site of the criminal massacre that occurred today, is a false statement”he said.

According to Qassem, Israel tries “justify your heinous crime against civilians, children and women” who reside in the refugee camp.